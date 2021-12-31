New Year's Eve 5K race results Dec 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Runners race to the finish line during the annual Central Vermont Runners New Years Eve 5K in Montpelier on Friday. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Williamstown racer Darrel Lasell flashes two thumbs up as he crosses the finish line in the Central Vermont Runners' annual New Years Eve 5k road race in Montpelier. New Years Eve 5KCVR/ORO Race SeriesMontpelier, VT Dec. 31, 2021Place Name Age G Hometwon Time1 Avery Smart 17 M Montpelier 17:052 Patrick Cioffi 19 M Calais 17:533 Sargent Burns 16 M Calais 17:574 Wilder Brown 17 M Middlesex 18:185 George Aitken 28 M Waterbury Ctr 18:416 Leo Cioffi 19 M Calais 18:567 Netdare Stoddard 44 M Cabot 19:008 Jacob Miller-Arsena 19 M Middlesex 19:119 Brian Carlson 49 M Montpelier 19:2910 Justin MaGill 19 M Moretown 19:4611 Alex McHenry 56 M South Burlingto 20:0412 Ali Dunn 28 F New York NY 20:1913 Caleb Rockcastle 14 M Montpelier 20:2614 Wyatt Malloy 14 M Montpelier 20:2615 Mariana Wingood 34 F Waterbury 20:3316 Kyle Proteau 21 M Barre 20:3817 Seth Morgan 19 M Websterville 20:4018 Joel Thornton-Sherm 12 M Waterford 21:1119 Meg Reilly 38 F Watertown MA 21:3320 Amy Felice 16 F Calais 21:4221 Kelly Hadiaris 41 F Stowe 21:5522 Rima Carlson 47 F Montpelier 22:0023 Anne Treadwell 54 F Burlington 22:1824 Kate Kerin 26 F Lyme NH 22:2525 Mack Gardner-Morse 60 M Calais 22:3126 Anna Milkowski 46 F Montpelier 22:5127 Peter Luyckx 50 M Montpelier 22:5228 Jeff Savage 34 M East Montpelier 23:0429 Jim Flint 62 M West Rutland 23:0530 Kenny Komala 44 M Brooklyn NY 23:2431 Karissa McDonough 46 F Waterbury Ctr. 23:5532 Chris McVeigh 63 M Middlesex 24:1233 Eliana Moorhead 18 F Montpelier 24:1334 Tyler Wingood 34 M Waterbury 24:1435 Eliana Kaplan 25 F Allston MA 24:1836 Tom Mowatt 65 M Chelsea 24:2637 Brandon Dale 26 M New York NY 24:3938 Joseph Merrill 56 M Montpelier 24:4139 Lisa Mason 36 F Moretown 24:4540 Otis Loga 17 M Montpelier 24:4641 Ruby Bryant 18 F Montpelier 24:5042 Tim Noonan 65 M Montpelier 24:5443 John Scott Cowan 47 M Godertch ON 25:1344 Brenna Kerin 21 F Lyme NH 25:1645 Thea Boyles 12 F Montpelier 25:32 46 Bruce Martin 40 M Montpelier 25:3447 Tyler Thomas 16 M Montpelier 25:4948 Anya Carlson 14 F Montpelier 25:4949 Wayne Rubin 71 M White Plains NY 26:4050 Thomas Hogeboom 70 M Hardwick 26:4251 John Thornton-Sherm 12 M Waterford 27:0652 Tara Cohen 44 F Moretown 27:1353 Dennis Shaffer 67 M Plainfield 27:1954 Amy Mitchell Gomo 42 F Plainfield NH 28:0155 Kieran McVeigh 28 M Cambridge MA 28:1256 Maggie Ferron 41 F North Middlesex 28:1957 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstown 28:4458 Heather Tomlins 41 F Montpelier 28:4859 Ali Lopez 59 F Northfield Fall 28:5060 Madison Dunn 25 F Washington DC 29:2361 Elizabeth Gonnerman 76 F Hanover NH 29:2862 Jamie Winters 41 M East Montpelier 29:4863 Preston Lilly 18 M Montpelier 29:5064 Dorothy Helling 71 F Adamant 29:5165 Dennis Casey 63 M Groton 30:1466 Estherline Carlson 16 F Montpelier 30:2067 Merill Creagh 69 F Montpelier 30:3368 Elizabeth McCarthy 69 F Hardwick 31:0869 Paul Winters 45 M East Montpelier 31:1670 George Ferron 9 M Storrs Mansfiel CT 31:3271 Kathryn Barnes 30 F Santa Barbara CA 31:3272 Jaime Gadwah 45 F Waterford 31:3373 Deb Reed 63 F Montpelier 32:0874 Jeff Cosgrove 43 M Middletown MD 32:1075 Ann Truelove 47 F Frederick MD 32:1176 Amy Holibaugh 47 F Waterbury 32:1277 Michael Meurant 56 M Milford MA 32:2078 Atticus Bailey 9 M Plainfield 32:2579 Jessica Bailey 38 F Plainfield 32:3080 Vicky Gratton 50 F Barton 32:5081 Clare Waterman 41 F Barnet 32:5382 Denise Meurant 55 F Milford MA 33:1183 Steve Moorhead 68 M Montpelier 34:1384 Bob Howe 74 M Barre 34:3585 Henekes Stoddard 41 F Sutton 35:2586 Gary Furlong 68 M Milton 35:2687 Alan Callaway 80 M Hanover NH 36:0488 Susannah Gravel 40 F Randolph 36:1889 Jason Gravel 45 M Randolph 36:1890 Katherine Long 56 F Richmond 36:4591 Kevin Giardini 29 M Providence RI 37:2592 Sarah Williams 40 F Stowe 37:3793 Kate Braband 43 F Atlanta GA 38:1994 Cheryl Lasell 62 F Williamstown 39:5495 Michael Gonnerman 79 M Hanover NH 42:38 