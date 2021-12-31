New Years Eve 5K

CVR/ORO Race Series

Montpelier, VT

Dec. 31, 2021

Place Name Age G Hometwon Time
1 Avery Smart 17 M Montpelier 17:05
2 Patrick Cioffi 19 M Calais 17:53
3 Sargent Burns 16 M Calais 17:57
4 Wilder Brown 17 M Middlesex 18:18
5 George Aitken 28 M Waterbury Ctr 18:41
6 Leo Cioffi 19 M Calais 18:56
7 Netdare Stoddard 44 M Cabot 19:00
8 Jacob Miller-Arsena 19 M Middlesex 19:11
9 Brian Carlson 49 M Montpelier 19:29
10 Justin MaGill 19 M Moretown 19:46
11 Alex McHenry 56 M South Burlingto 20:04
12 Ali Dunn 28 F New York NY 20:19
13 Caleb Rockcastle 14 M Montpelier 20:26
14 Wyatt Malloy 14 M Montpelier 20:26
15 Mariana Wingood 34 F Waterbury 20:33
16 Kyle Proteau 21 M Barre 20:38
17 Seth Morgan 19 M Websterville 20:40
18 Joel Thornton-Sherm 12 M Waterford 21:11
19 Meg Reilly 38 F Watertown MA 21:33
20 Amy Felice 16 F Calais 21:42
21 Kelly Hadiaris 41 F Stowe 21:55
22 Rima Carlson 47 F Montpelier 22:00
23 Anne Treadwell 54 F Burlington 22:18
24 Kate Kerin 26 F Lyme NH 22:25
25 Mack Gardner-Morse 60 M Calais 22:31
26 Anna Milkowski 46 F Montpelier 22:51
27 Peter Luyckx 50 M Montpelier 22:52
28 Jeff Savage 34 M East Montpelier 23:04
29 Jim Flint 62 M West Rutland 23:05
30 Kenny Komala 44 M Brooklyn NY 23:24
31 Karissa McDonough 46 F Waterbury Ctr. 23:55
32 Chris McVeigh 63 M Middlesex 24:12
33 Eliana Moorhead 18 F Montpelier 24:13
34 Tyler Wingood 34 M Waterbury 24:14
35 Eliana Kaplan 25 F Allston MA 24:18
36 Tom Mowatt 65 M Chelsea 24:26
37 Brandon Dale 26 M New York NY 24:39
38 Joseph Merrill 56 M Montpelier 24:41
39 Lisa Mason 36 F Moretown 24:45
40 Otis Loga 17 M Montpelier 24:46
41 Ruby Bryant 18 F Montpelier 24:50
42 Tim Noonan 65 M Montpelier 24:54
43 John Scott Cowan 47 M Godertch ON 25:13
44 Brenna Kerin 21 F Lyme NH 25:16
45 Thea Boyles 12 F Montpelier 25:32
46 Bruce Martin 40 M Montpelier 25:34
47 Tyler Thomas 16 M Montpelier 25:49
48 Anya Carlson 14 F Montpelier 25:49
49 Wayne Rubin 71 M White Plains NY 26:40
50 Thomas Hogeboom 70 M Hardwick 26:42
51 John Thornton-Sherm 12 M Waterford 27:06
52 Tara Cohen 44 F Moretown 27:13
53 Dennis Shaffer 67 M Plainfield 27:19
54 Amy Mitchell Gomo 42 F Plainfield NH 28:01
55 Kieran McVeigh 28 M Cambridge MA 28:12
56 Maggie Ferron 41 F North Middlesex 28:19
57 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstown 28:44
58 Heather Tomlins 41 F Montpelier 28:48
59 Ali Lopez 59 F Northfield Fall 28:50
60 Madison Dunn 25 F Washington DC 29:23
61 Elizabeth Gonnerman 76 F Hanover NH 29:28
62 Jamie Winters 41 M East Montpelier 29:48
63 Preston Lilly 18 M Montpelier 29:50
64 Dorothy Helling 71 F Adamant 29:51
65 Dennis Casey 63 M Groton 30:14
66 Estherline Carlson 16 F Montpelier 30:20
67 Merill Creagh 69 F Montpelier 30:33
68 Elizabeth McCarthy 69 F Hardwick 31:08
69 Paul Winters 45 M East Montpelier 31:16
70 George Ferron 9 M Storrs Mansfiel CT 31:32
71 Kathryn Barnes 30 F Santa Barbara CA 31:32
72 Jaime Gadwah 45 F Waterford 31:33
73 Deb Reed 63 F Montpelier 32:08
74 Jeff Cosgrove 43 M Middletown MD 32:10
75 Ann Truelove 47 F Frederick MD 32:11
76 Amy Holibaugh 47 F Waterbury 32:12
77 Michael Meurant 56 M Milford MA 32:20
78 Atticus Bailey 9 M Plainfield 32:25
79 Jessica Bailey 38 F Plainfield 32:30
80 Vicky Gratton 50 F Barton 32:50
81 Clare Waterman 41 F Barnet 32:53
82 Denise Meurant 55 F Milford MA 33:11
83 Steve Moorhead 68 M Montpelier 34:13
84 Bob Howe 74 M Barre 34:35
85 Henekes Stoddard 41 F Sutton 35:25
86 Gary Furlong 68 M Milton 35:26
87 Alan Callaway 80 M Hanover NH 36:04
88 Susannah Gravel 40 F Randolph 36:18
89 Jason Gravel 45 M Randolph 36:18
90 Katherine Long 56 F Richmond 36:45
91 Kevin Giardini 29 M Providence RI 37:25
92 Sarah Williams 40 F Stowe 37:37
93 Kate Braband 43 F Atlanta GA 38:19
94 Cheryl Lasell 62 F Williamstown 39:54
95 Michael Gonnerman 79 M Hanover NH 42:38

