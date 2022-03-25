The biggest event of the summer for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models received a new title sponsor for the next three years.
After a nine-year hiatus, the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery returns to present the 43rd Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 on July 14. One of the region’s most iconic races serves as the opening event in the New England NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The first Vermont Governor’s Cup was held in 1961. Since then, the event spent a chaotic 60 years bouncing back and forth between Thunder Road and Milton’s Catamount Stadium. Racing has featured Sportsman Coupes, Tour-type Modifieds, Flying Tigers, NASCAR Late Model Sportsman and the ACT Pro Stocks. After a 15-year absence, the Governor’s Cup returned to Thunder Road in 2005 for ACT Late Model action.
Forty-two champions have been crowned in the past 61 years, including Northeast legends Bugs Stevens, Dave Dion, Jean-Paul Cabana, Robbie Crouch and both Bobby and Beaver Dragon. The Governor’s Cup has also been the high-point for part-timer drivers and some unlikely heroes. Inaugural winner Mike Osborne was followed in the winner’s circle by racers such as Jim Cilley, Williamstown’s Cooper MacRitchie and Barre’s Cody Blake.
When Brooks Clark took the checkered flag in 2019, it was the biggest career victory for the Fayston driver. The feat helped him gain crucial momentum prior to strong Vermont Milk Bowl finishes and his 2021 sweep of ACT Late Model Tour events at the Barre Speedbowl.
“We’re excited to sponsor the Governor’s Cup and partnering with Thunder Road while playing a small part in supporting organizations that bring the community together,” said Vermont Lottery Marketing Manager Skip Whitman. “It’s been awhile since the Lottery has been able to engage with community members and players and we couldn’t be more excited to share in a night of fun, racing and entertainment.”
The excitement only escalated when organizers learned that a NASCAR Cup Series star would be joining the fray.
“Knowing that there’s a NASCAR driver coming to Thunder Road speaks volumes to the level of competition race fans can expect on any given Thursday night,” Whitman said. “We are honored to be the sponsor for what will be an unforgettable night of top-level racing.”
Post time for the Governor’s Cup will be 6:30 p.m. The festivities will also include the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks.
“To have the combination of a new title sponsor in the Vermont Lottery, along with a NASCAR Cup Series star, continues to build up the Governor’s Cup,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “It’s always great to have a sponsor return and we can’t wait to tell everyone about this year’s NASCAR invader, with Skip and his team just as eager to learn as the rest of you!”
