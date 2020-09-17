MONTPELIER — For the past decade many opponents looked past the Montpelier field hockey team, viewing those games as easy victories.
Now there is legitimate reason to fear the Solons.
Coach Sarah Wells returns for her second year at MHS and she’s thrilled about the potential this fall. A 16-player roster will give the team up to five subs per game, which is a big luxury compared to last year. Having six seniors and six freshmen also sets the stage for a mentoring dynamic and stability for future seasons.
“Reflecting back on my first practice with them last year, and then seeing them this year, it’s definitely a totally different team,” Wells said. “We have some good momentum going in. And I think it helps to have that relationship already built between the team and myself, so we don’t have to spend as much time going through the nit-picky things of how I want things done. They know that already, so we can really just focus on field hockey this year.”
Co-captains Cece Curtin and Zoie Masure power the seniors class along with Sadie Chase-Tatko, Erin Kelley, Alex Smart and Mae Dunham. Andi Dates and Gretchen Mills represent the junior group, while Eli Muller-Moore, Hanna Grasso and Isabel Jackson are the sophomores. The freshmen provide much-needed depth, with some stepping into starting roles immediately. The ninth-graders are Fraya Hubbard, Maggie Kords, Somerset Pierce, Maaika Samsom, Emery Richardson and Ella Averbeck.
“We battled a lot of low-number issues last year,” Wells said. “Sometimes we only had 11 players to play with and they’re definitely used to adversity. So I don’t think that it should be too much of a struggle. Especially playing in quarters this year, that will help us with having that break.”
The Solons will have plenty of offensive firepower with Curtin and Masure on the front line. Both buried clutch goals in 2019 and will work closely with Samsom, who has a natural scoring instinct.
“Cece brings a lot of skill level from her ice hockey talent and she’s great in front of the net,” Wells said. “She’s also been really great as a leader this year and she’s helping the freshmen get on board with the terminologies I use. If I say something in practice, I’ll hear her say, ‘Oh, this is what coach means.’ And Zoie is also really passionate about field hockey. She’s skilled and she’s really dedicated to the team.”
The Solons may employ a 3-4-3 lineup, running Muller-Moore as a high center midfielder and Mills as a low-center midfielder. Mills is new to the team and has been a welcome addition during preseason.
“Gretchen moved from Mass. this year and she has a lot of really great talent,” Wells said. “She’s going to be a good contributing factor to whatever success we have this season.”
Grasso and Chase-Tatko are likely to team up with Mills and Muller-Moore in the midfield. Last year opponents were quick to key on Muller-Moore, who was named to the Capital Division All-Star team along with Curtin and Masure. This season it’s no secret that a lion’s share of the Solons’ game play will revolve around the sophomore sensation.
“It’s been really easy to coach Eli,” Wells said. “His skill level is higher than a sophomore in high school. And that’s definitely due to all of the off-season work that gets put it. He can really do it all. He’s a bit quiet, so we’re trying to work on him commanding what needs to happen on the field. Because he has a great idea of the game and he can control the field with his skill.”
The Solons’ defense is sure to be tested with another challenging schedule on tap. Goalie Erin Kelley will look for lots of support from defenders Isabel Jackson and Andi Dates, who both saw lots of time last fall.
“Andi and Isabel are going to be really strong forces on defense this year,” Wells said. “I’m looking forward to building off of the skill that we had last year. They all came in and they all remembered everything that we had learned last year.”
Alex Smart will be another crucial piece of the defensive unit, while several freshmen will chip in as well.
“I don’t know the freshmen well enough to really comment on their skill for each person yet,” Wells said. “But, in general, the freshman class is really strong. And they’re definitely going to contribute on the defensive line.”
Milton will travel to the Capital City for a showdown Sept. 29. Following a rivalry game at Spaulding on Oct. 2, Montpelier will host Missisquoi on Oct. 6 before hosting North Country on Oct. 9. The Solons will visit Stowe on Oct. 14 and will host U-32 on Oct. 17.
Last year MHS (3-12-1) earned a 2-1 victory over Milton in the Division III playdowns, recording three victories for the first time since the 2011 season. The Solons made 11 semifinal trips between 1978 and 2010, advancing to the championship eight times. The program claimed titles in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1995.
This year defending champ Windsor and 18-time champ Stowe will enter the fall as favorites in D-III. Springfield, Milton, Missisquoi, Harwood, Fair Haven, Lyndon and North Country will be contenders as well. It will be a short season before playoffs, and Wells is determined to send her seniors out with a bang.
“I was nervous that we weren’t going to have a season, specifically because of this senior class,” Wells said. “They’re great athletes, they have great character in general and they’re really great people to be around. And so I was really happy that I have to chance to coach them for their last season. They’ve been really good leaders to the new players coming in and the underclassmen. And each one of them has a lot of really great strengths when it comes to the technical skill level of field hockey as well. I’m looking forward to working with them this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.