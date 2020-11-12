MONTPELIER — Youth hockey games against out-of-state opponents will be put on hold across the region.
Vermont and six of its Northeast neighbors will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey. The rule will be effective from Saturday through, at minimum, Dec. 31.
The decision was made in response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with interstate youth hockey activities. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Maine Governor Janet Mills, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, Vermont Governor Phil Scott and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu made a joint statement supporting the regional approach to interstate competitions.
“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the statement said.
The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols.
Vermont had previously put restrictions on indoor sports stating that Vermont-based sports teams may only participate in sporting events in the state, and these events may only occur among Vermont-based teams.
That guidance also said that for indoor youth recreational sports practices, scrimmages or games, the number of spectators must be limited to a maximum of one per participating family. It discouraged team-based social gatherings.
Vermont has dealt with its own issue around hockey rinks with the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier, where an outbreak has led to more than 100 cases. During the winter the facility serves as home ice for a cooperative high school hockey team with players from U-32 and the Capital City.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire have faced similar issues with outbreaks stemming from hockey rinks. As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.
