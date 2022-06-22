First-year manager Mitchell Holmes can’t help but stand out as an overnight success after guiding the Vermont Mountaineers to a 13-1 start to the season.
For the 22-year-old, blending in around Recreation Field has also been a piece of cake.
Casual observes might easily think Holmes is one of the players, judging from his youthful appearance and boundless energy. However, it’s clear that the 2021 college graduate is wise beyond his years and commands well-deserved respect in the dugout.
A five-game winning streak nearing the midway point of the schedule is just the latest proof that Holmes is a perfect fit in the Capital City. Vermont is solidly on track to run away with the Northern Division title and earn a first-round bye in the six-team playoffs. The Mountaineers currently have a healthy lead over the Keene Swamp Bats (7-6), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (6-7), Upper Valley Nighthawks (6-7) and Sanford Mainers (5-9).
Many previous seasons have featured a scramble to the finish, with Vermont desperately attempting to leapfrog its rivals in the standings to lock up a post-season berth. But this year Holmes has spread the wealth on the mound in hopes of preventing any late-season burnout. Nearly 20 pitchers have split time while limiting opponents to an average of 1.62 runs per game.
Offensively, the Mountaineers are averaging more than six runs per contest. Gerry Siracusa is hitting .429 with four doubles and one home run. Connor Hujsak has belted two home runs in four games and boasts a .333 batting average. Matthew Venuto (.323), Stephen DiTomaso (.317), Christian Pregent (.304), Ben Williamson (.294) and Evan Fox (.265) have also been early-season leaders at the plate.
Holmes served as the hitting coach last season for the Mountaineers, who finished at 21-21 after losing a win-or-go-home playoff game against the North Shore Navigators. Holmes is the ninth manager in Vermont’s 19-year history after serving under Charlie Barbieri, who spent three seasons with the team.
Former manager John Russo spent two stints with Vermont and was at the helm of the NECBL squad for 10 combined years. In 2019 Barbieri replaced 2018 Mountaineers coach Blake Nation. Chris Jones, Troy Mook, Joe Brown, Bob Morgan and Johnston Hobbs were also managers for the Mountaineers.
Pitching coach Matt Elliot, hitting coach Ural Forbes and volunteer assistant Jacob Messineo round out Vermont’s 2022 coaching staff. General Manager Brian Gallagher is back with the club in hopes of claiming the fourth title in franchise history.
Holmes recently became an assistant coach at Holy Cross after serving as the Director of Player Development at Division I Wofford College in South Carolina. The Massachusetts native previously coached at the NCAA level for the MCLA Trailblazers and was a four-year center fielder at SUNY Cobleskill.
Here are a handful of questions for Holmes following a dreamy start to the season:
TA: Can you describe your background growing up and how you got into baseball?
Holmes: “I grew up playing baseball at a young age. I played in college at a Division III school out in New York and wasn’t a very good player. I started coaching at a Division III school out in Western Massachusetts and I was fortunate enough to get an assistant job at Holy Cross this past year. So currently I’m the assistant coach at Holy Cross as well as coaching right here with the Vermont Mountaineers.”
TA: You were head coach twice last year. Were there some lessons you learned that you could bring in to this year?
Holmes: “I got work for Charlie Barbieri, who I think is one of the best managers in all of baseball. So I got to work for a great guy and I filled in a couple games when Charlie got ejected and suspended, which gave me some good experience. There’s definitely a learning curve. But so far, so good for this season.”
TA: You had a lot of one-run games last year. Do you think there were some lessons from just being in so many tight games like that?
Holmes: “Of course. Those games really help you out a lot as a coach, understanding how to manage a game. There were definitely a lot of games last year where it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we didn’t do this right. We could have done this better.’ And so far this year we’ve been doing a better job of that. But it can change in a second and it’s a long season.”
TA: Being a 22-year-old, are there times you get mistaken for a player? Is it difficult being by far the youngest coach in the league?
Holmes: “It’s a little bit different, especially when you’ve got players the same age as me. But it’s good and fortunately all the guys are great guys. It’s been a lot of fun.”
TA: As far as your style, would you describe yourself as a players’ coach?
Holmes: “I try to be. Especially in summer baseball, you definitely want to be a players’ coach. It’s really tough to be a hard-nosed coach in summer baseball — no matter what your age, and especially at 22. So I really want to create a loose environment where the guys can have fun. I think we’ve done that thus far and we’re hoping to keep going.”
TA: You’re out there before every game helping out with BP and pre-game stuff. Is that a luxury that maybe not all coaches get to have?
Holmes: “I’ve got three really good assistant coaches and we’re a smaller staff. It’s not like we’re a major league staff with a bunch of guys, so I kind of have to do that. But it is good and I enjoy throwing BP a few times a week. It’s been a lot of fun.”
TA: With Brian Gallagher, can you describe the process collaborating with him and all of the player selection stuff?
Holmes: “Brian is great to have because he really takes care of all of the little things that I don’t necessarily want to take care of. So he’s the best boss I could have. I generally handle the large majority of the roster construction in terms of talking to coaches and building our roster basically over the last eight or nine months. And Brian helps out with all the fine details, like paperwork stuff, travel stuff. He gets it set up, so all I have to really worry about is baseball-related stuff — which is just a huge help for me.”
TA: Were you landing guys eight months ago? Has it been a pretty steady work in progress?
Holmes: “How the summer ball placement works in college baseball, it’s generally in the fall. Coaches will reach out to me, I’ll reach out to coaches and we’ll talk about certain players. It started even in the end of August last year, and a lot through September and a lot through October. And then it kind of slows down as the winter comes. And then we’ve added a couple guys late throughout the spring. We’ve lost a couple guys because of innings limits, injuries and so on. But really it’s basically an eight- or nine-month process to get our roster together. So once we get here, it’s finally nice to have all the guys here.”
TA: In terms of that first week, is it little bit like predictable chaos just knowing that some guys are filtering in slowly?
Holmes: “Of course. We had guys at (NCAA) regionals, guys that are coming off injuries — there’s a lot of stuff going on. We were lucky enough where we still had a decent chunk of our guys. And our season started a couple days later this year, which was a help because we got more guys here for opening day. But it was organized chaos for a little bit and you’ve got guys playing in different positions. But now, at this point of the summer, we’ve basically got everyone that we’re going to have. So it’s finally starting to shape up pretty well.”
TA: Were there any guys who were in the NCAA Super Regionals?
Holmes: “The people that made it the deepest were probably our Virginia Commonwealth guys. We were supposed to be getting an arm and a position player from them. But the arm ended up making 24 starts this year, so we ended up not getting him. But we got the position player, Connor Hujsak, who hit four home runs in the regional. And he came up and in his second game with us here he hit a home run. So he picked up right where he left off and he’s been a great kid to have around.”
TA: Now that it’s two-plus weeks into the season, do you think you or the team has developed a style or a brand so far?
Holmes: “I think it’s been based around fun: The guys are having a lot of fun. It’s easy to have fun when you’re winning. But I do think the fun is coming before the winning. Guys are helping each other out in the dugout and picking each other up. It’s very early in the year, but so far it’s just been a really positive environment.”
TA: What would you say about keeping that positivity when maybe some guys aren’t getting the playing time they want or expect?
Holmes: “It’s a tough balance that I’ve got to walk, because you have to make sure that you keep guys happy. And really the biggest thing is communication. These guys are all college players and they’re all college-aged kids. As long as you’re honest and transparent with them and communicate, they understand. Of course they all want to be playing every day. But you have to balance playing time, balance injuries and so on. As long as we’re communicating with them, we really should not have any issues.”
TA: Two or three weeks ago if someone had asked you or some of the guys about the potential of starting so strong, was that on the radar?
Holmes: “I was hoping for it. We’re glad it’s been going well and we’re just hoping to keep it going.”
TA: What do you think about the potential to relax a little bit in the last week of regular season if you’re in a position to have already clinched a bye for playoffs?
Holmes: “We’re not even close to that. We could lose 10 straight games just like that — it’s the way baseball goes. We’re just hoping to keep the same energy that we’ve been playing with. If we can be in a position like that, it would be great. But we’re nowhere near that and we just have to keep collecting wins — that’s what I’ve been telling our guys. They’re playing well and winning is really hard. But we’ve been doing that, so we just have to keep it up.”
TA: You guys have thrown 17 pitchers so far. What would you say about balancing the pitching and not over-throwing some of the arms?
Holmes: “It’s actually kind of nice to have so many options because it allows us to constantly get different looks going for pitchers. So that way hitters are not seeing pitchers more than once. We’re taking a new-school model of pitching guys for two innings and then getting them out of there. So guys on the other team are not facing the same guy multiple times, which is good because it gets all our pitchers innings. And it’s good because it throws the batters off too. Definitely arm health is a big concern and we have to make sure we’re constantly communicating with them. We’ve got Matt Elliot, our pitching coach, who does a great job with that — along with myself. Every day, we’re touching base with every pitcher to make sure they’re healthy and ready to go.”
TA: How about the offense? There have been a few double-digit games so far for you.
Holmes: “The short answer is it’s been good. We’ve got a really deep offense. We’ve got First Team All-Conference players sometimes on the bench, which is a good problem to have. We’ve got a lot of good players who do a lot of things and it’s really a dynamic offense. We’ve got guys that can run the bases well, get on base and hit for power. So it’s a good combination to have so far.”
TA: Have there been any pleasant surprises with specific players or general?
Holmes: “I was kind of expecting this from most of our guys, so nothing has been a huge surprise. We have a couple pitchers who maybe came off a year at school where they didn’t do the best, and they’re playing really well right now. Chris Kahler is one: He had a fine year at school, but he’s really playing well. Carlos Torres had probably not the year he wanted at school. But now he’s sitting at 95, 96 (mph) and he’s having a really good year. Those have been two pleasant surprises. I was expecting them to do great, but they’re definitely having a step up from the seasons that they had at school.”
TA: I don’t know if you’re superstitious, but are you trying not jinx anything right now?
Holmes: “I’m not too superstitious. We definitely have to keep doing what we’re doing. There’s going to be tough points in the year. It’s going good right now and we just have to continue it, so that if we do hit a rough patch we’ll be in good shape for it.”
