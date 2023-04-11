Baseball teams are taking off their spring training wheels and getting down to business as temperatures climb toward 80 degrees this week across Vermont.
Many squads are venturing outside of the gym for the first time and will attempt to work out the kinks in a hurry during season openers. Most diamonds are drying out quickly amid this sunny stretch, leveling the playing field a bit after a number of Southern Vermont and Chittenden County teams kicked off their schedules last week.
The 2023 pecking order has yet to be established and there’s plenty of change in the warm air after a trio of defending champs moved up a division. Reigning Division II champ Spaulding will rejoin the D-I ranks after capturing its first title in 32 years. Two-time defending champs White River and Peoples Academy will also compete at a higher level in the playoffs following a lengthy run of D-IV and D-III dominance.
White River cruised to a 16-2 victory over Blue Mountain in the 2021 D-IV final and won a rematch with the Bucks, 4-3, in last year’s championship. Richford also moves up to D-IV, Craftsbury will field a junior varsity team instead of sending its players to Hazen and once again Twinfield athletes will compete for Danville. The Trojans have a male enrollment of roughly 38 students and went a combined 0-49 from 2016-19 before Plainfield and Marshfield athletes suited up for Montpelier during the 2021 season.
The Solons are moving up to D-II along with Peoples this year, while Springfield drops down to D-III. The Wolves have a cooperative agreement with neighboring Stowe and rely heavily on Raiders standout Ben Alekson, who has earned two straight compete-game championship victories on the mound.
The change of scenery for PA this year is good news for every D-III squad, and it’s no stretch for the Wolves to be considered legitimate contenders for a three-peat while competing in the D-II tourney. They earned a 4-1 championship victory over Thetford in 2021, capping a 13-3-1 season. Peoples outscored playoff opponents 33-2 last season and put the finishing touches on a 15-2 campaign by shutting out Hazen, 9-0, in the final.
The Wolves recorded 10 shutout victories last season and piled up runs offensively behind solid hitting and blazing speed on the base paths. Alekson boasts a 85 mph fastball and struck out 17 batters — including the last 10 — while throwing a two-hitter in the 2022 final. He recently committed to play Division I collegiate ball for Fairfield University and will compete for the Vermont Lake Monsters this summer.
Hazen beat Peoples Academy during the regular season last year before Alekson silenced the Wildcats in the title game. The Hardwick school won its only title in 1982 and endured losing seasons from 2008-2019 before going 12-7 in 2021 and finishing at 15-2 last year. The Wildcats’ only other defeat last spring was against Spaulding, and this year seniors Tyler Rivard, Lyle Rooney, Jadon Baker and James Montgomery provide plenty of leadership for coach Spencer Howard’s club.
“Division III lost two good teams with Peoples and Montpelier going to Division II, but some other solid teams have slid into Division III this year,” Howard said. “I think that there are a lot of talented teams in D-III that can make some deep runs in the playoffs. …And there are a lot of really good coaches in D-III that can help develop some really good talent out there. I am excited to see what teams out there will have, but we are only focusing on one day at a time. We can’t overlook anyone and we’ll just prepare for the next day.”
Hazen will travel to play Danville on Thursday before hosting Montpelier on Saturday. The Wildcats will visit Peoples for a highly anticipated showdown April 25 and will head to the Granite City on May 11 to take a crack at Spaulding.
“The Capital Division is a grind game in and game out,” Howard said. “It doesn’t matter who you are playing: You have to show up on a given night to be ready to play. There are some good players and pitchers in this league and I think that playing this schedule is tougher than playing in playoffs because all of the teams are so well-coached, prepared and show up to play.”
The Wildcats graduated three starters from last year’s team but have plenty of capable candidates to help fill those voids. Although big portions of Woodbury Lake and Hardwick Lake are still frozen, Howard’s team is ready to hit the ground running by playing four early-season games in a 12-day stretch
“Our biggest strengths will be our defense and our pitching,” Howard said. “Those two things are what build success at this level and we prioritize them a lot. The hitting is always something that comes around because it is so hard to replicate real game-like batting practice on a daily basis. That will come as we get more and more games under us. …We have been getting back to the basics this year with really working on all of our fundamentals every day. We were able to go scrimmage Blue Mountain last week, which was great for the guys to get outside and see the game at real speed. We have been able to be in the parking lot a couple of times and on the soccer field a little as well. We are hopeful that the field is going to dry out this week and it is getting really close. And we hopefully will be on it Wednesday before our first games Thursday and Saturday.”
Spaulding was in a similar boat while kicking off the season Tuesday with just five days of outside practice under the team’s belt. Despite the lack of on-field training, the Crimson Tide aren’t making any excuses as they enter the season with a 17-game winning streak.
“It’s not ideal, but that’s baseball in Vermont,” Tide coach Dan Kiniry said. “Our indoor focus has been to condition and prepare our arms for the wear and tear of the season. Bullpen sessions and long toss are a major part of what focus on.”
Following the opener at Enosburg, the Tide will hit the road again for games vs. St. Johnsbury on Thursday and against Essex on Saturday. Spaulding will wrap up the non-league portion of its schedule by facing BFA-St. Albans and Mount Abraham before packing in 11 Capital Division contests during May.
“The Capitol Division has some of the best players, coaches and teams in the state,” coach Kiniry said. “Any team that finds success competing in the Capital Division will have gone through a regular season gauntlet that will have prepared them for the opportunity to find playoff success.”
Spaulding finished at 18-1 last year after earning a 4-2 semifinal win over U-32 and a 4-2 championship victory over Lyndon (16-4). The Tide ended a lot of games in five or six innings in 2022, building double-digit leads with ease while batting around the order during some innings. Their body of work included a 20-2 victory over Montpelier, a 15-2 win at Harwood, a 9-2 win at Mount Abraham and a 13-1 romp to spoil Hazen’s perfect season. Coach Kiniry’s squad also flexed its muscles during a 10-2 win over Thetford and an 11-2 win against Lyndon.
The Tide move up to D-I along with North Country, which went 5-12 last season. Essex captured the 2022 D-I crown after surviving a handful of close calls during the playoffs. The fourth-seeded Hornets earned a 4-3 playdown victory over Mount Mansfield and a 4-3 quarterfinal win vs. St. Johnsbury. Essex needed eight innings to eliminate CVU, 3-1, in the semis before cruising to a 9-0 win over Brattleboro in the title game.
“Our entire team understands the challenges we face going into this season,” coach Kiniry said. “Our program is fortunate to have a great deal of experience and veteran leadership in our senior group. These seniors are approaching the move to D-I as a new opportunity. We’ll look to our player-leaders to set the tone for us as we work our way through the season.”
Tide standout Kieran McNamara transferred to a private school and will be difficult to replace, but Spaulding has a strong returning group featuring a handful of multi-sport standouts. Some of those key veterans are shortstop Trevor Arsenault, second baseman Cole McAllister, catcher Danny Kiniry, outfielder Zack Wilson and third baseman Averill Parker.
“As we work our way through the season, our greatest strength may turn out to be our experience,” coach Kiniry said. “With experience comes a greater ability to deal with and overcome adversity. And we are also blessed to have some really good baseball players.”
One team that’s happy to capitalize on Spaulding’s departure from the D-II ranks is cross-town rival U-32. Coach Geoff Green led the Raiders to their first championship victory in program history two years ago, completing a 14-3 campaign. The Raiders were also impressive last year, beating Fair Haven in the quarterfinals before finishing at 12-6.
“I believe we have what it takes to win it all in D-II, but that’s a lot different than doing so,” Green said. “We still have to actually win our games, and there are a lot of good teams out there. Fair Haven was a very good and young team when we played them last year, and they were way better than a No. 13 seed. I think they’ll be able to play with anybody this year.”
Sawyer Mislak, Dom Concessi, Alex Keane, Tommy Manfieri and Grady Smith are all solid pitchers for the Raiders. First baseman Shane Starr, shortstop Ben Bourgeois, second baseman Cam Tatro and catcher Peter Cioffi are also back in the lineup and are gearing up for Saturday’s opener at Green’s alma mater, Mount Mansfield.
“I think the Capital Division and D-II will be as competitive as ever, just with some newer faces in contention,” Green said. “I’m really excited about our team this year. We’ve got a strong senior class and a number of younger players who are ready to step into new roles for us. The gym can be pretty limiting, but we’re fortunate enough at U-32 to have two gyms to practice in. We’ve gotten a lot of swings in the batting cage, worked a lot with our pitchers and have been able to mix in defensive fundamental work with some situational work.”
BASEBALL ALIGNMENTS
(Male Enrollment in parentheses)
DIVISION I
CVU (513), Essex (474), St. Johnsbury (NA), South Burlington (454), Mt. Anthony (389), BFA-St. Albans (363), Burlington (362), Rutland (326), Brattleboro (314), Mt. Mansfield (311), Burr & Burton (297), Colchester (270), North Country (268), Spaulding (266), Rice (197).
DIVISION II
Middlebury (234), Missisquoi (224), Hartford (220), Peoples (219), U-32 (192), Lamoille (180), Harwood (176), Milton (172), Lyndon (160), Mt. Abraham (159), Otter Valley (159), Lake Region (153), Montpelier (151), Enosburg (145), Fair Haven (143)
DIVISION III
Springfield (131), Woodstock (127), Bellows Falls (124), Vergennes (122), Paine Mountain (120), Randolph (120), BFA-Fairfax (112), Thetford (102), Mill River (101), Oxbow (94), White River (93), Windsor (93), Hazen (90), Green Mountain (82), Richford (81).
DIVISION IV
Winooski (80), Danville (78), Sharon (56), Rivendell (53), Proctor (49), Leland & Gray (47), Blue Mountain (47), Twin Valley (42), Mt. St. Joseph (40), West Rutland (35), Arlington (NA), Poultney (NA).
