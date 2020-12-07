Teams on opposite sides of the Connecticut River face different timetables for the winter sports season.
In New Hampshire, the sounds of squeaking sneakers and bouncing balls has begun with a different twist. When basketball players enter the gym, their temperature is taken, a form is answered and records are kept before even putting on their sneakers. Granite State schools opened for “skills and drills” sessions while preparing for next month's season openers.
“It just feels good to get a basketball in their hands and let them get on the court,” Stevens girls JV coach Steve Condon said.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that the pause on school-based and recreational sports will continue. A day earlier the Green Mountain State reported its highest daily positive test count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 178 new cases.
“Our data does not support the return of school or recreational sports at this time,” Scott said. “I will continue to evaluate this each week.”
The start of Vermont's preseason was originally scheduled for Nov. 30. The first day of games is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021. Officials announced earlier that both wrestling and indoor track and field will not take place this winter
Each school in the Granite State is taking its own approach to allowing teams to get together. Kearsarge is going with a limit of six players at a time.
“We have six hoops," Kearsarge girls basketball coach Keith Roberts said. "So I’m going with a player per basket to work on shooting, dribbling and footwork. I rotate players in and out so there is only six kids at a time in the gym. There are rules in place: When the kids enter the gym, they must place their gear well away from everybody else, bring their own drink and absolutely will not remove their masks. If they need a breather without a mask, they must leave the gym - no exceptions.”
Sunapee coach Tim Puchtler is beginning his sixth season at the helm for the boys team. His main focus is on following guidelines.
“I’m going with two groups for practices," he said. "Half the team is in the lobby while the other half works on shooting and drills. It’s different but the kids are excited and have no problem wearing masks as long as they can play. Conditioning will be key this year. We had zero summer basketball and no camp. So if they didn’t play soccer, they need to get into shape. We’ve got some good height and are athletic and we can’t wait to get going.”
When Stevens boys coach Ray Curren’s team finishes practice, there is a break before Stevens girls coach Ivy Condon and her squad are allowed in the gym.
“It’s the new norm, checking in and taking temperatures," Curren said. "The boys are excited to play and we have good numbers of players for the season. I think we’re the only state in New England that is allowing basketball, so we are very grateful for the opportunity."
The Cardinals cannot enter the gym until 10 minutes before practice and Condon takes temperatures before anything else.
“I’m going with two groups,” Condon said as the first group of 10 players took the court. “It’s been great - no complaints from anyone. All the girls want to do is play. They all have great attitudes and the skills we are working on will carry right into the next phase of the season.”
Girls JV coach Gary McCall was running the show in Newport, N.H., on Thursday for open gym. There were 15 players in attendance with lots of distancing taking place.
“I think the kids' arms are sore because they’ve been shooting so much," McCall said. "We have a couple of players on each basket for shooting and rebounding, doing things safely but still giving the kids a chance to get ready. It’s so nice to be able to get the kids on the floor. They haven’t been able to pick up a ball for so long as a group. It just feels right.”
