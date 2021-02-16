Non-league basketball games are a rarity in 2021 as a lot of Vermont varsity teams stick close to home due to Covid precautions.
That doesn’t mean every week is going to be the same old, same old.
After a marathon preseason that lasted through Feb. 11, the winter schedule was condensed into a four-week sprint to March 13 before playoffs begin. Fitting in eight games is optimistic for many squads, with league competition the top priority.
While showdowns between rival schools have the richest history and attract the most attention, it’s the other contests that add mystery and spice. If the regular-season slate becomes ho-hum, mixing up divisions or seeking out new opponents can be just what the doctor ordered.
Fans who love the appeal of a David vs. Goliath matchup received an early-season treat Friday when Bellows Falls earned a 62-59 victory at Brattleboro. The Division III Terriers have won two playoff games in the past 20 years. Division I Brattleboro has only had four losing seasons during that same span. The Colonels suffered a 63-50 loss Monday at D-III Windsor, which will also face D-I Mount Anthony, Burr & Burton and Rutland.
The D-III Williamstown boys will host D-I Burr & Burton on March 6. The Bulldogs are 9-1 in championship appearances and kicked off the season with a 66-58 victory over Mount Anthony. The Blue Devils are eight-time champs who advanced to the Barre Aud every year from 2012 to 2019. Williamstown will also play two games against both Randolph and Lamoille.
“We needed some dates to be filled,” Blue Devils coach Jack Carrier said. “Even last Saturday we were looking for an extra date because of that three-day gap you need between games. We put an email out for whoever we could get — it didn’t matter which division. And Burr and Burton agreed to play us. It will be the first time we’ve ever seen them — I’d never thought we would be playing a Division I opponent like this. The guys looked at me like, ‘What are we doing playing a D-I team?’ And I said, ‘It’s a game that we can get and it will challenge us right before playoffs. So we’ll find out a few things.’”
The Division IV Hazen girls will face a pair of uphill battles against Spaulding and North Country, which were both D-I squads for nearly five decades before dropping down to D-II last year. The Wildcats will travel to play North Country at 6 p.m. Thursday and will host Spaulding on March 8.
Crimson Tide coach Tanya MacAuley was at the helm of the Hazen program in 2018 and 2019 before taking over in the Granite City. MacAuley led the Wildcats to an 18-4 record three years ago and a 19-2 campaign two years ago.
Hazen finished 9-13 last year after falling, 51-40, in the quarterfinals against top seed West Rutland. Spaulding (10-12) enjoyed its most successful season since 2010, ending a seven-year drought in the playoffs with a 45-38 first-round victory over U-32. Tide freshman Caitlyn Davison was a standout as an eighth-grader for Hazen last year before transferring.
The late addition of the Hazen matchup could provide a brief respite from the Tide’s grueling Metro Division schedule. Spaulding will host St. Johnsbury on March 5 before welcoming CVU on March 11. The Hilltoppers won back-to-back Division I titles in 2018 and 2019. The Redhawks advanced to nine straight championships from 2011 to 2019, capturing five titles in the process.
Hazen will play another non-league game March 2 when D-III Vergennes heads to Hardwick. The D-II U-32 girls will visit D-I powerhouse BFA-St. Albans on March 5 before hosting Mount Abraham on March 10. Montpelier will visit Winooski for a March 9 clash.
The D-IV MSJ girls suffered a 67-23 loss Tuesday at D-I Rutland, which will host CVU on March 8. Defending D-IV champ Proctor will host defending D-II co-champ Fair Haven for a girls clash March 1. The following day will feature another battle between reigning champs when the Slater boys host the Phantoms.
Another highly anticipated boys matchup will take place March 1 when Montpelier, last year’s D-II runner-up, hosts Hazen. Montpelier snapped the the Wildcats’ five-game winning streak last winter with a 69-67 victory in Hardwick. The Solons barely held on at the end, going 12 of 22 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Baker scored 31 points in the loss and will attempt to lead Hazen to the Barre Aud for the fifth time in six years next month.
The U-32 boys will visit BFA-St. Albans on Feb. 12. The Raiders rallied to a 46-45 victory over the Bobwhites in 2018 and secured a 44-33 victory over BFA last year. U-32 will host Hartford on March 8 for a potential D-II playoff preview.
The Harwood boys will mix things up with a pair of games against non-Capital Division opponents. The Highlanders will host Missisquoi on Feb. 26 before heading to Vergennes on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.