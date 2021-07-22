LYNN, Mass. – The Vermont Mountaineers suffered a tough loss on the road Thursday while falling short, 5-4, against the North Shore Navigators at Fraser Field.
The Navigators have won five of six games against the Mountaineers this season in what could be a first-round playoff preview for the Northern Division.
North Shore received an early offensive punch from Logan Bravo, who launched his ninth home run of the summer for a 1-0 lead in the opening frame. The Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the second with a two-out single by Casey Mayes. Jack Frank, who reached base on a walk, scored on the base hit. The Navigators loaded the bases and scored on a passed ball in the third inning. Alex Lemery crossed home for a 2-1 advantage.
Vermont’s Keagan Calero reached base in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. Craig Larsen doubled to left center, driving in Calero from second base. Larsen’s third double of the year tied the game at 2-2.
The Navigators scored another run to pull ahead in the seventh inning. With Joe Lomuscio batting, Lemery scored his second run of the game on a passed ball for a 3-2 advantage.
The Mountaineers waited until their final strike in the ninth inning to attempt to make a comeback. With Mayes batting, the Vermont outfielder tripled to right field to drive in both Evan Giordano and Matt Oldham.
The Navigators responded with their own offensive burst in the bottom of the inning. Jake Gustin hit his third home run of the season to tie the game at 4. Bravo was the next batter and lifted a fastball over the left field fence to win the game for the Navigators. The homer was Bravo’s 10th of the season.
The Mountaineers will travel to play the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at Robbie Mills Field for a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
