MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers could not get much going offensively during Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the North Shore Navigators in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Navigators clinched the season series against the Mountaineers and have now won 4 of 5 games agaist Vermont. North Shore did not waste any time in the first inning, as Logan Bravo clobbered his fourth home run of the season. The towering shot also drove in Matthias Haas, who reached base on a walk earlier in the inning.
North Shore scored another run on a single by Ryan Marra in the fifth inning. The Navigators rattled off three straight hits with two outs to pull ahead 3-0. The Navigators tacked on another run in the sixth inning. Jake McElroy led off the frame with a single and scored on a wild pitch with two outs for a 4-0 advantage.
The Navigators added insurance in the ninth inning. Cal Christofori singled to drive in Bravo from second base with two outs.
The loss marked the second consecutive game the Mountaineers have been shut out. The Navigators improve to 11-8-2, while Vermont falls to 11-12.
Luke Marshall started the game for the Navigators and earned the win after pitching six innings. He gave up one hit, issued one walk and struck out nine batters.
Luke Rettig picked up the loss for the Mountaineers. He allowed four hits over four innings while issuing four walks and recording six strikeouts. The Mountaineers will host the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
