KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time since 1989, the Vermont men’s soccer program is represented on the All-America First Team.
Fifth-year midfielder Alex Nagy earned the honor Friday when the United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022 Division I Men’s All-Americans.
“It’s a proud moment for Alex and the program,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “Alex’s talents, work ethic and commitment to his teammates deserves to be honored at this level. There is no doubt that Alex is one of the best ever in our program.”
Nagy is the fifth Catamount in program history to be named to the All-America First Team, and the first since Kevin Wylie received the honor in 1989. A Third Team All-American in the 2021 spring season, Nagy is the second two-time All-American in program history. Former UVM standout Skip Gilbert received First Team honors in 1981 and 1982.
Nagy is the lone student-athlete from the America East Conference on the All-America First Team. He joins NCAA Tournament foes Knut Ahlander (SMU) and Levonte Johnson (Syracuse) on the list.
The UVM midfielder tallied a team-high 27 points in 17 games this season to help lead the Catamounts to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Nagy finished with nine goals and nine assists.
The UVM veteran averaged 1.59 points per game, which ranked No. 11 in the country. His 0.53 assists per game ranked No. 12 in the nation. Nagy led his squad in points, assists, shots, shots on goal and game-winning goals in 2022.
A second-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by DC United, Nagy finishes his UVM career ranked No. 2 all-time in assists (25) and No. 8 in points (59). His 27-point output in 2022 ranks No. 6 on Vermont’s single-season list.
This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.
Nagy was also named as a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist and a member of the All-Northeast First Team earlier this week. Awarded annually since 1967, the MAC Hermann Trophy is the highest individual award presented to a player in intercollegiate soccer. Nagy is the first Catamount to be named a semifinalist for the prestigious trophy since Brian Wright in 2016. The Bow, N.H., native was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List at the start of the season.
Nagy was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Northeast First Team along with senior defender Noah Egan. This fall Egan was key to Vermont’s strong defensive unit, which had the No. 9 goals-against average (.720) and shutout percentage (.500) in the nation. Egan also produced career-highs in goals (four) and points (nine) this season.
Vermont’s Zach Barrett was named to the All-Northeast Second Team for the second consecutive season after contributing to Vermont’s defensive success. Two-time America East Goalkeeper of the Year, Nate Silveira, and leading goal scorer, Max Murray, received All-Northeast Third Team honors. The All-Region honor is the first of Murray’s career.
