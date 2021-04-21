STOWE — Neal Mulligan was unstoppable for the NVU-Lyndon men’s tennis team during the Hornets’ 7-2 victory over Castleton.
The Marshfield native prevailed in singles and doubles during the regular-season finale. Prior to the match, Mulligan and fellow senior Ken Nieman were honored for their dedication to the program. The Hornets improve to 3-2 and clinched their first winning regular season since 2010.
Lyndon’s No. 1 doubles team of Mulligan and Patrick Wickstrom helped the Hornets pull ahead early with an 8-1 victory over Rowan Kidder and Luke Cohen. Castleton evened things when Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb edged Quinlan Peer and Zach Falkenburg 8-7(4) at No. 2 doubles. Hornets Garrick Webster and Ken Niemann earned an 8-2 victory over Rafael Robles and Alijah Seymour at No. 3 doubles.
Wickstrom opened singles play with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Kidder at the No. 1 position. Falkenburg followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Cohen at No. 4 singles. Mulligan clinched the team victory by serving up a 6-2, 6-0 win over Davis at No. 2 singles.
With the outcome already decided, Peer and Webster picked up pro-set wins over Seymour and Robles. Lipscomb beat Niemann in straight sets at No. 3 singles.
SOFTBALL
Keene State 16, Castleton 4
CASTLETON — Snow covered Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium for the women’s lacrosse matchup between Castleton and Keene State College Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans’ Madelyn Cote scored the game’s first goal, assisted by Maddie Brasser, but that was the last time CU was ahead as the Owls coasted to victory.
Keene rattled off the next seven goals, before the Spartans’ Kimberly McCarthy scored from a Ryanne Mix feed.
Cote and McCarthy scored one apiece the rest of the first half to complete the Castleton scoring.
Ali Daisy led the Owls with six goals and Brigid Casey scored four times. Casey also had five assists.
Raven Payne made 13 saves for the Spartans.
Castleton (3-7) hosts Western Connecticut on Saturday.
