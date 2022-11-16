The Montpelier field hockey team earned its first state championship since 1995 and had a handful of players make the Capital Division all-league team, including Player of the Year Eli Muller.
CAPITAL DIVISION
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Eli Muller, Montpelier
FIRST TEAM
Kate Goodrich, Harwood
Molly Caffry, Harwood
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon Institute
Sarah Tanner, Lyndon Institute
Baylee Rock, Milton
Nia Edwards, Milton
Kali Favreau-Word, Missisquoi
Ellie Gregory, Missisquoi
Eli Muller, Montpelier
Emily Tringe, Montpelier
Allison Lapierre, North Country Union
Amelia Larsen, North Country Union
Isabella Bevins, Spaulding
Abigail Geno, Spaulding
Maren Giese, St. Johnsbury Academy
Ruby Rolfe, St. Johnsbury Academy
Caitlyn Fielder, U-32
Kaelyn Hayward, U-32
Maisie Schnee, Stowe
Emiline Ouellette, Stowe
SECOND TEAM
Chloe Joslin, Harwood
Linsey Bigelow, Harwood
Lily Miller, Lyndon Institute
Lacy Bora, Lyndon Institute
Alyssa Picht, Milton
Sydnie Martin, Milton
Cayley Renaudette, Missisquoi
Ashlyn Dupree, Missisquoi
Hanna Grasso, Montpelier
Regan Walke, Montpelier
Ava Bouchard, North Country Union
Grace Elwell, North Country Union
Hannah King, Spaulding
Ruby Harrington, Spaulding
Esme Kimber, St. Johnsbury Academy
Alexandra Mosher, St. Johnsbury Academy
Maria Stephani, U-32
Natalie Beauregard, U-32
Payton Vincent, Stowe
Gabby Doehla, Stowe
HONORABLE MENTION
Amy Cook, Harwood
Megan Hubbard, Lyndon Institute
Molly Smith, Lyndon Institute
Tristen Duy, Milton
Keghan Abell, Milton
Amelia Favreau, Missisquoi
Surelle Casperson, Missisquoi
Maaika Samsom, Montpelier
Milou Haegans, Montpelier
Anisa Brasseur, North Country Union
Kayla Graves, North Country Union
Ashley Morrison, Spaulding
Avery Bellavance, Spaulding
Hannah MacDonald, St. Johnsbury Academy
Ella Blanchard, St. Johnsbury Academy
Zoe Hilferty, U-32
Alex Weller, U-32
Lydia Wilson, Stowe
Georgia Schnee, Stowe
