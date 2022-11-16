The Montpelier field hockey team earned its first state championship since 1995 and had a handful of players make the Capital Division all-league team, including Player of the Year Eli Muller.

CAPITAL DIVISION

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eli Muller, Montpelier

FIRST TEAM

Kate Goodrich, Harwood

Molly Caffry, Harwood

Delaney Raymond, Lyndon Institute

Sarah Tanner, Lyndon Institute

Baylee Rock, Milton

Nia Edwards, Milton

Kali Favreau-Word, Missisquoi

Ellie Gregory, Missisquoi

Eli Muller, Montpelier

Emily Tringe, Montpelier

Allison Lapierre, North Country Union

Amelia Larsen, North Country Union

Isabella Bevins, Spaulding

Abigail Geno, Spaulding

Maren Giese, St. Johnsbury Academy

Ruby Rolfe, St. Johnsbury Academy

Caitlyn Fielder, U-32

Kaelyn Hayward, U-32

Maisie Schnee, Stowe

Emiline Ouellette, Stowe

SECOND TEAM

Chloe Joslin, Harwood

Linsey Bigelow, Harwood

Lily Miller, Lyndon Institute

Lacy Bora, Lyndon Institute

Alyssa Picht, Milton

Sydnie Martin, Milton

Cayley Renaudette, Missisquoi

Ashlyn Dupree, Missisquoi

Hanna Grasso, Montpelier

Regan Walke, Montpelier

Ava Bouchard, North Country Union

Grace Elwell, North Country Union

Hannah King, Spaulding

Ruby Harrington, Spaulding

Esme Kimber, St. Johnsbury Academy

Alexandra Mosher, St. Johnsbury Academy

Maria Stephani, U-32

Natalie Beauregard, U-32

Payton Vincent, Stowe

Gabby Doehla, Stowe

HONORABLE MENTION

Amy Cook, Harwood

Megan Hubbard, Lyndon Institute

Molly Smith, Lyndon Institute

Tristen Duy, Milton

Keghan Abell, Milton

Amelia Favreau, Missisquoi

Surelle Casperson, Missisquoi

Maaika Samsom, Montpelier

Milou Haegans, Montpelier

Anisa Brasseur, North Country Union

Kayla Graves, North Country Union

Ashley Morrison, Spaulding

Avery Bellavance, Spaulding

Hannah MacDonald, St. Johnsbury Academy

Ella Blanchard, St. Johnsbury Academy

Zoe Hilferty, U-32

Alex Weller, U-32

Lydia Wilson, Stowe

Georgia Schnee, Stowe

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.