MONTPELIER - Elliot Muller's bucket list of field hockey accomplishments was already overflowing this fall, but the Montpelier senior had one last mission to complete.
After leading the Solons to their first winning season in 22 years, the tenacious midfielder refused to settle for anything less than a championship. Following through on an ambitious preseason goal, Muller guided MHS to dramatic victories in the semifinal and final to give the program its first crown since 1995.
The cathartic playoff run marked a return to glory for a school that was a field hockey powerhouse several decades ago. And for Muller, it was the culmination of a four-year journey that reshaped her team from a perennial cellar-dweller to an elite front-runner in Division III.
Muller finished his senior season with 18 goals despite drawing double-team coverage from opponents almost every game. When other teams overloaded on the MHS standout, Muller happily showed off his field vision and playmaking abilities while dishing out 18 assists during the fall.
That unselfish passing helped teammates Emily Tringe and Regan Walke both reach double-digit goal totals during their freshman campaigns. The 13-4 Solons fired home 68 goals as a team, taking no prisoners as they closed out the season with nine straight victories.
The additional success of neighboring U-32 (13-2) and Spaulding (14-2) solidified the fact that field hockey in Central Vermont is on the rise once again. And while the Raiders and Crimson Tide were loaded with their own star players, Muller was the total package while emerging as Times Argus Player of the Year.
When Muller and fellow two-year captain Hanna Grasso graduate this spring, they'll go out knowing that they left the program in a much better place than how they found it. With 11 freshmen on this year's roster, the Solons are poised to return in 2023 with tons of offensive firepower in addition to one of the sturdiest defensive units in D-III. Montpelier captured previous titles in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1995 under former coach Joy Stowell, and now the Solons will attempt to begin a new dynasty with Krista Grasso at the helm.
A 1996 MHS graduate, Grasso is keenly aware of the heights the program reached during the 1990s and the struggles it endured after the turn of the century. The Solons won a combined four games from 2012-14 before going winless in 2015 and 2016 and then dropping down to the junior varsity level for two years.
Montpelier returned to varsity competition in 2019 during Muller's freshman year and the Solons earned their first victory in five seasons while going 3-12-1. That squad beat Milton in the first round of the playoffs before suffering an 11-3 quarterfinal loss to Windsor.
The 2020 Solons finished at 3-4 during a Covid-shortened season. Last year's team flirted with a .500 record again before closing things out at 5-8 following a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Fair Haven.
It didn't take long for the Solons to flex their muscles this past season, with Muller scoring four goals to trigger a season-opening 7-1 victory over Harwood. After tallying two assists at Spaulding, Muller scored twice in a 6-1 victory over Stowe. His two-goal, two-assist performance in a 6-0 victory over Milton also included a goal-saving block on the defensive end.
Muller scored once in a close loss to U-32 before tucking away two goals in a 4-1 victory against St. Johnsbury. He served up one goal and three assists in a 7-1 win over Milton before punishing Missisquoi with two goals and four assists during another 7-1 victory. Tringe recorded a hat trick on three Muller assists vs. Lyndon, sparking a 3-1 payback victory.
Muller notched three assists again in a 5-1 win over Missisquoi before burying two goals during a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over North Country. He contributed one assist during a 3-2 semifinal win over Windsor before playing a huge role in the Solons' 1-0 championship victory over Fair Haven. The Solons scored on their first shot of the game against the Slaters and then held on to record their fifth shutout of the season.
Here are 10 questions for coach Grasso about the memorable run and Muller contributions to the team:
TA: What do you remember from early on in Eli's career during elementary or middle school?
Grasso: "I go back to watching Eli play way back in the sixth grade. I've watched him play and grow with Hanna, my daughter, who has been playing with him. And what I think Eli has meant most to the team is this understated leadership. There's a reason why Eli was captain for two years in a row. Eli is a natural leader in just the actions. And so I think Eli's work ethic and his drive encouraged others to also have that work ethic and drive. I certainly saw it with Hanna as far as growing up together on the field and both of them having the same passion for the sport and just wanting to learn. And Eli being that role model of, 'Yeah, I'm going to learn something new and I'm going to teach you too.' This year, in particular, with the large group of new players that we had with the incoming freshman class - there has been more of this understated leadership. And players wanted to strive to work hard because that's the work ethic that Eli had put out there. He's created an atmosphere and a culture with the team now that I'm hoping to bring forward next year as far as that dedication and hard work. And working for what you want to get out of it and not just expecting it to be handed to you. Eli's passion for the sport is just contagious. It's just really wonderful to see such a level of love for a sport that has been around for so long - but especially at Montpelier, kind of faded off - and is now coming back stronger."
TA: This was the first winning season that Montpelier's had in 22 years. What would you say about Eli going 3-12-1 as a freshman to going out as a state champ with the team?
Grasso: "I think that, in and of itself, shows the dedication and hard work. Every year building up to this, it hasn't been an easy road. And that's where that contagiousness comes through. Eli's passion for, 'I don't want to end my season the way we've been playing one year. We want to have a winning season.' And winning the championship was just gold. But knowing, even if that hadn't happened, that we had such a successful year. And there were so many successes not just in goal scoring, but what we achieved on the field as a team in development of skills. And Eli was a huge contributor to that, coming up with ideas for drills and asking clarifying questions and really using his knowledge to help the newer players learn. I think that Eli has worked hard for this - as has the whole team. It was definitely a team effort. Our very first practice Eli said, 'We're going to win it this year and we're not going home without it.' And look where we're at."
TA: Last year was the winningest season Montpelier had in 21 years. How would you describe the baby steps and getting some legitimacy and then almost beating Fair Haven in the quarterfinals?
Grasso: "Last year was a good stepping stone to this year. Coming back from the expectations and requirements of Covid was a little challenging: wearing masks and trying to learn how to be an athlete on the field with something that inhibits your breathing. There was team camaraderie last year, but nothing to a level of where it was this year. And I do attribute that to primarily the senior and junior classes just being together for several years. We have our sophomores who were freshmen last year and just coming into it, but it was a smaller group. Having a larger group of freshmen this year, the relationship that this team has with each other - and Eli right there in it - it was really wonderful to watch grow. And to see the support that everybody gives each other: Whether they're out for an injury for the year, but they're still coming to every practice and every game and helping. And our very skilled player who lives and breathes the game being willing to share that love with everybody to just create the passion that the team had."
TA: With 11 freshmen, how did Eli interact with the ninth-graders and take any of those players under his wings?
Grasso: "There was never any moment with Eli as far as like, 'You're a freshman. I'm not going to do that.' Eli embraced every player right from the get-go. We have some very talented freshmen. And we have players coming in as freshmen where this is only their second year. So those were the players where it was that leadership and guidance: teaching and learning and 'How about we try something this way?' And making sure that everybody was included. Eli is a huge advocate not only for himself, but for the team as a whole. And so that was really an important part of him being a co-captain: How we're leading the team and treating each other the way we want to be treated. But also in the way of how we expect treatment of others."
TA: As far as the Capital Division teams, U-32 and Spaulding have had lots of success and Stowe was a perennial power for decades. Does it feel like Central Vermont is representing pretty well at the statewide level?
Grasso: "I think statewide the Central Vermont teams have a lot of talent for field hockey. I know U-32 and Spaulding have been a powerhouse for many years, but it definitely felt like a sport that was almost being forgotten about. And so now that you see the level of skill within the Central Vermont league - and just within schools that are minutes of each other with Montpelier, U-32 and Spaulding - it's incredible. It's amazing to see the athletic ability and opportunities that these players are receiving and just how far they can go. Just having three schools within miles and minutes of each other all having a very successful winning season is really impressive with a sport that felt forgotten about for many years."
TA: For over a decade, it was pretty rare when Montpelier actually scored a goal. This year did it feel like Eli and the team were just putting on a show for the fans almost every game?
Grasso: "Montpelier had dropped down to the JV level and freshman year for Eli was when they had re-entered varsity status. So that's a big weight to carry. You're coming in and now we're going from JV right into varsity. And it was a rebuilding year - and three years - up to the point we're at now, where we just improved each year. And this year it was about focussing on different areas of opportunity. Eli was a top goal scorer, but we had three players that had double-digit goals all year. It was about the passing, and Eli had as many assists as he did goals. Eli bought into that and we knew Eli was going to be double-teamed. It wasn't something new to us this year - it was something we'd seen over the past years. So it was about creating our plays and drills to account for that: How are we going to capitalize on passing? How are we going to capitalize on the talent we have in other areas of the field? We knew that Eli was about to be double-teamed and we could expect that every single game. And so, what is our plan to address that? We're not pulling Eli out of the game. We're capitalizing on his skill and talent - and his ability to get the ball to other players that allows for those scoring opportunities. And I also think that having the scoring season that we did this year - compared to past years - just instilled confidence and power in these players to know that they could do it. It's like, 'We don't have to be taking the same shots every time. Let's figure out how we use posts. Let's figure out how we use rebounds. Let's figure out how we can really put ourselves in positions to be successful.'"
TA: If you had to narrow it down, when was Eli most dangerous? In transition, on corners, on scrambles inside the circle?
Grasso: "Eli was probably most dangerous coming down the field. I think it's those drives down the field: the ability to spot an open player and get the ball to them. And doing the in-and-out passes where he would pass to either Emily or Regan and they'd pass it back to him. And us just being able to drive the ball down into the offensive zone. Eli has an incredible shot. And it was just taking that initial shot right from the top of the circle that allows for us to move in and then go for rebounds. And Eli was also incredibly effective on corners - both offensively and defensively. With Eli receiving the ball at the top of the corner, we would use Eli as that lure: The ball looks like it's going to Eli, so we want all the players to go there. And then we're going to send it somebody else to get the shot in. Or Eli takes the shot himself, which was really effective. We had some goals off of corners. But more of our goals came from just drives down the field than they did from corners. And as far as defensively, we had Eli be fly on a couple of defensive corners. And his speed and grit just got him to the ball and ended those corners before they could even get off the ground."
TA: When you ended the season with nine straight wins, did it feel like that snuck up on you? Were you surprised when you started rattling off all the wins?
Grasso: "It was really about maintaining our focus of one game at a time and not letting the streaks get into our heads. Because I feel like the minute you let the streak get into your head is when you let your guard down and when we're not playing our best. And so every team meeting we had before the game as we're leaving, it's one game at a time. We're focussing on this game, we're in this game. We're not worried about last game, we're not worried about next game. To say it snuck up on us probably would be accurate with that type of lens. Because all of sudden we're in playoffs and ending a season 13-4, which was just amazing."
TA: With the playoffs, you faced all you could handle in the semis against Windsor and in the championship with Fair Haven. Did it feel like your team really had to play your best game to get through those?
Grasso: "Absolutely. Windsor and Fair Haven were really skilled, impressive teams. And it always feels good to know that we beat the teams who have squashed our attempts in the past. It feels better to be like, 'See, now we did do it.' The Windsor game was a nail biter for sure, going into overtime. You just stand there and have faith that you know this team is strong and that they can do it. And just recognizing that I don't think this was a blooper. For Montpelier, I think this really comes down to skill and being a very strong, well-developed team. And we were able to show that in the championship as well by being able to score really early in the game. And then holding on for three-and-a-half more quarters was incredible. It was a little nerve-racking to not have those insurance goals, but it was incredible. And again it shows that this wasn't that Montpelier accidentally made it there. Montpelier has skill and talent and it's a growing program and I hope to see it continue over the next handful of years. I'd like to have another successful decade to really show that it's about the program. The players do make up the program. But how the players develop really comes from the top down. It comes from the older players lending their knowledge, their skill and their passion for the game to incoming players."
TA: What's been the reaction from the community with Montpelier also doing so well in so many other sports?
Grasso: "The community has been very supportive. I was speaking with someone who I work with and they said, 'First of all, congratulations on the championship.' It feels good to know that we're being seen. The players were elated to have the police escort through town, with everybody on the sidewalks and coming out from stores and stopping and cheering them on. I think Montpelier, over the years, maybe has not been seen as an athletic community. And with our sports teams that are coming up in the last several years - everything from tennis and lacrosse, who have won two straight championships in a row, to now field hockey winning the first one in 27 years. Basketball is really strong, soccer is incredibly strong. The involvement in the community is important to support these young athletes and for any student in school to continue to be successful. And this is how the programs keep going: by having that support. So it's felt really great to have that acknowledgment."
