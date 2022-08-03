MONTPELIER - Resiliency was the magic ticket to a playoff resurgence for the Vermont Mountaineers on Tuesday.
Coach Mitchell Holmes' squad exploded for six runs in the second inning and cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Sanford Mainers during Game 1 of their best-of-three series. The Mountaineers rebounded from the recent departure of four All-Stars and put a late-season five-game losing streak in the rear-view mirror.
"It's a big-time different team, of course, and it happens in summer ball," Holmes said. "We had a lot of injuries and some guys hitting innings limits, so we had a lot of guys go home. But we brought in a lot of new really good players and we're still winning even despite having lost quite a bit of guys. And hopefully we can get enough to get a few more wins on the season. But we're focussed on Sanford right now."
Sixth-seeded Sanford (22-23) will host No. 1 Vermont (33-12) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for Game 2 at Goodall Park. The No. 4 Martha's Vineyard Sharks (31-15) earned a 10-3 victory over the No. 2 Bristol Blues (32-13) in Tuesday's other semifinal.
"We just came out today and played loose," said Mountaineers outfielder Tom Ruscitti, who has been on the roster since Day 1 of the season. "We knew, playing at home in front of a great crowd, that it was a game where we could come and win - no matter what was at stake."
Aaron Dona earned the victory on the mound after pitching five-plus innings. He gave up three hits while issuing five walks and recording nine strikeouts. Middle reliever Luke Carpenter allowed two hits over one-plus inning. Closer James McDowell struck out four batters over the final two innings. He didn't issue any walks and gave up one hit.
"They pitched great," Ruscitti said. "Sanford is a good-hitting team and they struck out nine guys and didn't give up too many hard-hit balls, aside of a couple home runs. Other than that, it was pretty good outing from all of them and I'm pretty proud of them."
Eight players recorded hits in the playoff opener for Vermont, with Nate Notarangelo, Santino Rosso and Ruscitti contributing two hits apiece. Teammates Mark Trotta, Matthew Venuto, Cameron Gill, Anthony DeFabbia and Danville's Tyler Wells also had hits.
"Our balance in the lineup is going to be pretty good," Ruscitti said. "We've got guys that can hit it in all different places in the order. They can hit the ball hard, hit the ball for extra bases - No. 1-9. So that's going to help throughout the rest of the playoffs."
Infielder Tyler Cox finished with one RBI in the victory and was a defensive standout. DeFabbia drove in two runs, while Ruscitti was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
"I saw the ball pretty well today," Ruscitti said. "I got some good pitches to hit and slapped it around the field."
Vermont improved to 6-1 this season against its Northern Division rival. The Mountaineers beat the Mainers by two runs during their first two contests before eking out one-run victories during the next two matchups. The Green Mountain State squad coasted to a 12-5 victory over Sanford before the Mainers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 6-0 victory in the Capital City last week.
"We match up pretty well against them and we can hit the ball," Ruscitti said. "They have good pitchers and good hitters, but we just bring our best when we play them. It seems to be working out and hopefully it works out one more time."
Vermont tied the NECBL record for regular-season victories last Friday after dropping five contests in a row. Recent MLB Draft pick Adam Retzbach was one of Vermont's All-Stars to depart the team early along with Evan Fox, Gerry Siracusa and Tom Josten.
"We lost Evan, Gerry, Tom Josten, Kade (Kretzschmar) - the Ivy League Player of the Year," Holmes said. "We lost so many really talented players that we had to of course scramble a little bit. But luckily the guys that have come in have done a great job filling in for them. We tied the win record and we just got our first win of the playoffs, so they've still put us in a good spot."
At the start of Tuesday's game Sanford's Quinn McDaniel advanced to first base with a one-out, four-pitch walk. Teammate Aidan Kane joined him on the base paths with another walk. Dona was staring at a 2-0 count to the next batter before Gill threw out McDaniel on a steal attempt at third base. Dona struck out Jake Rainess a few moments later to escape the jam.
Notarangelo hit a one-out single to shallow left in the bottom of the first before being forced out at second on a fielder's choice by Rosso. Mainers pitcher Matthew Sapienza struck out Trotta to leave Rosso stranded at first base.
Sanford's David Bermudez kicked off the second inning with a bloop single to left field. Dona struck out the next batter before issuing a walk to Adam Dankewicz, putting runners at first and second. The next batter, Alex Knapp, worked a full count before lining out to the warning track in left field. Jayson Kramer launched a 3-1 pitch a few feet wide of the foul post in right field before popping up on the next pitch to end the inning.
Venuto wasted no time in the bottom of the second, lining the second pitch he faced over the fence in right field. The bomb toward the community tennis courts gave the Mountaineers a 1-0 advantage.
"That was sweet," Ruscitti said. "It was hit first game back and the first swing he took in a month, so that was great to see."
Ruscitti advanced to first base a minute later after being hit by a pitch. Following a strikeout to Wells, Gill was tagged in the side with a curveball to put runners on first and second. A walk to DeFabbia loaded the bases for Cox with one out. The utility player smashed the first pitch he saw for a sacrifice fly to right field, driving in Ruscitti and allowing Gill to advance to third base. A fourth ball to Notarangelo skipped past the Sanford catch and Gill sprinted across home plate with ease. Rosso chopped a single to shallow left field one pitch later and Cox scored from second base, extending the lead to 4-0 and chasing Sapienza from the mound.
Rosso stole second after Jack Mullen took over pitching duties and Notarangelo dove across home in the process. A high-arching double by Trotta toward the right corner drove in Rosso for a 6-0 advantage. Venuto grounded out to first to end the inning.
"I thought it was pretty comfortable," Ruscitti said of the early lead. "But they're a pretty good team and they can swing it, so you just have to keep plugging away and keep trying to score."
Sanford's Calvin Hewett made it a 6-1 game in the top of the third. He led off the frame with a double to left field and scored on the same play after a throwing error to third base. A strikeout and a pop-up to the shortstop briefly slowed down the Mainers before Rainess blasted a home run to left-center field. A routine infield grounder helped the Mountaineers limit the damage while recording the third out.
Back-to-back singles by Ruscitti and Wells provided a promising start to the bottom of the third inning. DeFabbia ripped a two-run single to right field and moved to second on the throw home. A one-out fielder's choice by Cox resulted in a successful tag on DeFabbia at third base for the second out. Notarangelo connected for a single to center and Cox sprinted to third, putting runners on the corners. Rosso nearly drove in another run, but a dynamite defensive play at second play led the third out with Vermont leading 8-2.
Devan Bade lined out to center field on the first pitch of the fourth inning. Dona needed four pitches to strike out Dankewicz and required two pitches to induce a pop-up by Knapp.
Trotta grounded out to third and Venuto popped up for the first two outs of the bottom of the fourth. Ruscitti singled to right field and then Wells flew out to center field.
Sanford's Quinn McDaniel and Kane drew two-out walks in the fifth inning before Rainess flew out to left field. Gill led off the bottom of the fifth with a ground-rule double down the left-field line, but the Mainers responded with three quick outs.
Bermudez flew out to deep center field at the beginning of the sixth inning, marking the final pitch for Dona. Carpenter watched Bade fly out to left field before issuing a walk to Dapkewicz. Knapp grounded out to third for the third out. Rosso led off the bottom of the sixth by flying out to center field. Trotta struck out and Venuto grounded out to second base.
A slow dribbler to first by Kramer led to the first out of the seventh inning. Hewett popped up before McDaniel chopped a single over second base and Kane lined a single to center. Rainess grounded into a fielder's choice at second base, leaving two runners stranded. A Ruscitti groundout, a Wells strikeout and a Gill fly ball made for a quick bottom of the seventh.
McDowell entered the game for Vermont to kick off the eighth inning and surrendered a leadoff home run to Bermudez. McDowell quickly settled down and fanned Bade before inducing a one-pitch groundout to Dapkewicz. Knapp lined out to Cox at shortstop for the third out.
DeFabbia reached first on a passed third strike to begin the bottom of the eighth. Cox popped up against Sanford reliever Gavin Stellpflug and then Notarangelo struck out. Rosso singled to right field, but Trotta went down swinging a minute later. McDowell struck out Kramer, Hewett and McDaniel to finish the job in the ninth.
"Dona had a great start and he gave us some length, which allowed us to save a lot of bullpen for the next couple days," Holmes said. "And we're in a good spot right now where we have Anthony DeFabbia ready to start on the mound. He's been arguably our best pitcher down the stretch. And then we've got a locked-and-loaded pen that's ready to go right after him."
DeFabbia owns a 3-1 record with a 2.07 ERA. He's recorded 22 strikeouts while issuing six walks over 26 innings
Sanford started the season with a 1-10 record before turning things around in the middle of the summer. The Mainers advanced to the semifinals by upsetting the No. 3 Newport Gulls, 9-7, on Monday. McDaniel (eight home runs, 30 RBIs) has been a standout all season for Sanford, which earned its first playoff berth since 2016.
"They're a really good team and their record at the beginning of the year didn't reflect how good they are," Holmes said. "So as a result of that, they've been playing better baseball and they've been hot. Even though they were a little bit thin on pitching, they were still a really hot team. They've got some really good hitters and the top four or five guys in their lineup are really some of the best hitters in the league."
