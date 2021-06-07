MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers won their home opener against the North Adams SteepleCats, 3-2, in New England Collegiate Baseball League action Sunday night at Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning, thanks to aggressive base-running by Tommy Courtney. The University of Pennsylvania standout stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Anthony D’Onofrio lifted a ball into shallow right field, which was caught by SteepleCats second baseman Lucus Donlon. Tommy Courtney tagged up from third and scored on the play, giving the Mountaineers an early 1-0 lead.
Vermont held the SteepleCats scoreless until the sixth inning, when Jeremy Lea kicking things off by reaching base on an infield hit. which scored Thomas Gavello. Charles Middleton later scored on a wild pitch to give the steepleCats the 2-1 lead.
Enzo Stefanoni came on in relief in the sixth inning to get the Mountaineers out of the inning with little damage inflicted. Stefanoni went one-plus innings, giving up two hits and striking out one.
Keagan Calero led off the seventh inning with a walk before Courtney followed with a single. After a successful double steal, D’Onofrio hit a ball deep enough to drive in Calero from third base to knot things at 2.
After the first two Mountaineer batters were retired, Casey Mayes singled and Jack Frank reached base on an error. Matt Oldham ripped a single through the right side of the infield, driving in Mayes from second base to give the Mountaineers a 3-2 lead.
Pitcher Rojo Prarie finished the game for the Mountaineers and earned the victory. He went two innings, striking out four, giving up one hit and issuing one walk.
Alex Bryant started the game for the Mountaineers and went five innings. Bryant allowed one hit and issued one walk while striking out seven.
The Mountaineers will host the North Shore Navigators at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
