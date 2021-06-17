MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers moved over .500 for the first time this season with a 7-2 victory against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Thursday night at Recreation Field.
The Muskrats got the scoring started early in the first inning. Cole Johnson blasted a two-run home run to left field. It was his second home run of the season against the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the second when Matt Oldham crushed his first home run of the season over the right-field wall. At the end of two innings, Winnipesaukee held a 2-1 lead.
In the third inning, the Mountaineers’ bats came to life. After a leadoff walk from Vincent Cimini, Matt McDermott doubled to left field with no outs. The next batter, Casey Mayes, grounded out to the shortstop to drive in Cimini from third base.
Evan Giordano hit a one-run single to center to drive in McDermott. The big hit of the inning came from Jeffrey Holtz, who ripped a one-run double that one-hopped over the fence in left-center field. The Mountaineers ended up sending seven batters to the plate and scored three in the inning to build a 4-2 lead.
The pitching in the middle innings was superb. Enzo Stefanoni started the game for the Mountaineers and went four-plus innings. He gave up six hits and two runs while striking out five. Tucker Wittman earned his first win of the season in relief. He went two-plus innings and gave up two hits.
The Mountaineers tacked on three more runs in the eighth. The inning started with a McDermott triple, followed by Mayes’ one-run single. Holtz reached base on a one-run fielder’s choice that allowed Mayes to score. A couple batters later, Oldham took advantage of a fielding error and connected for a sacrifice fly that drove in Holtz from third.
The Muskrats fall to 5-5. The Mountaineers will travel to play the North Adams SteepleCats at 7 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL
Bravehearts 9, Lake Monsters 3
WORCESTER, MA — The Worcester Bravehearts scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added a pair of home runs in a three-run fifth to defeat the Vermont Lake Monsters in Futures League action Thursday night at Fitton Field.
Vermont starter Porter Jordheim retired all nine Worcester batters over the first three innings. After that, he allowed five runs on four hits while issuing one walk. A two-out, two-run single by Nick Martin to centerfield was a huge boost for the Bravehearts.
A one-run double by Vermont’s Noah Granet and a two-run single by teammate Jakob Bullard in the top of the fifth inning cut the Vermont deficit to 5-3. But home runs for Tayven Kelley and Sebastain Salado off Vermont reliever Anthony Panza in the bottom of the inning restored Worcester’s five-run lead at 8-3.
Kelley, who went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI, added an RBI single in the sixth off Wyatt Cameron. Salado was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for Worcester (9-9), while Jared Kapurch pitched one-plus inning of relief to earn the victory.
Vermont’s Daniel Carinci went 4-for-5 with a run scored. It was the second four-hit game this season for the Lake Monsters standout. Bullard was 2-for-5 with the two-run single for Vermont (9-9).
The Lake Monsters’ road trip will conclude with a 6 p.m. contest at Nashua on Friday before Vermont returns to Centennial Field for games against the Westfield Starfires on Saturday and Sunday.
