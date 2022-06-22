MONTPELIER. - The Vermont Mountaineers held on for a 2-1 victory over North Division rival Winnipesaukee in a New England Collegiate Baseball League contest at Recreation Field.
Vermont jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a two-out double by Matthew Venuto. With a full count, Evan Fox was running on the pitch and Venuto hit a bloop shot to left center field. Fox easily sprinted across the plate for the early advantage.
Nick Durgin had an strong start for Vermont, pitching five shutout innings. He recorded eight strikeouts, matching his season high while giving up two hits for his second win of the season.
Reliever Trevor Anibal (one strikeout) came in during the sixth inning for his first appearance of the season. He ran into some trouble with two outs, but right fielder Jack Cone thew out a Muskrat runner who was attempting to score to end the inning.
The Muskrats threatened in the top of the seventh with a runner at second base with one out. Anibal induced a pop-up to first and a fly ball to right to end the threat and kept his team's 1-0 lead intact.
After Jack Metzger had a quick inning in the top of the eighth, Vermont added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame. Gerry Siracusa doubled down the line to start the frame, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Stephen DiTomaso hit a line drive to center, driving in Siracusa to make it 2-0.
Winnipesaukee's Patrick Roche scored in the ninth inning on an RBI by Cole Palmeri, but the Muskrats' comeback effort fizzled out at the end. Griffin Young started on the mound for Winnipesaukee and went four innings. He only gave up one hit was was the tough-luck loser.
Siracusa went 2-for-4 in the winning effort and recorded his fifth stolen base of the season. The Mountaineers improve to 12-1, while the Muskrats fall to 5-7. The rest of the North Division features the Keene Swamp Bats (7-5), Upper Valley Nighthawks (5-7) and North Adams Steeplecats (3-10).
Upper Valley 19, North Adams 8
The Nighthawks defeated the SteepleCats while setting a new franchise record for runs scored in a game
Every Nighthawks batter, including pinch hitter Johnny Decker, crossed home in the victory. Every player reached base and every player in the starting lineup recorded a hit. Ryan Ignoffo solidified himself as NECBL Player of the Week with two home runs and nine RBIs.
“They did a good job,” hitting coach Mat Pause said. “I think we did a better job swinging at pitches that we can handle. Guys are starting to get their timing back. We drew walks today, which we haven’t really done so far. When we got guys on, we hit them in.”
Starting pitcher Aaron Munson completed his road trip from Texas to join the team. He threw five innings of two-run ball en route to earning the win in his debut.
Two batters into the game, the Nighthawks took the lead and never looked back. Leadoff hitter Tyler Sorrentino walked and Max Grant roped a one-run double down the line to give the Nighthawks a 1-0 lead. Sorrentino reached base five times, scored three runs and collected three RBI.
“I think we all had good approaches today,” Sorrentino said. “Pitchers threw strikes. It was just a clean game of baseball and it was good to get another win.”
The Nighthawks batted around the order in the second inning, jumping out to an early 7-0 lead. When the SteepleCats tacked on two runs in the bottom of the second, Ignoffo answered with a three-run home run in the top of the third. The 410-foot blast to center marked his fourth consecutive game with a home run.
Leading 10-2, the Nighthawks added three more in the fifth inning. Sorrentino laced a two-run double into the gap and Will Sullivan extended the lead 13-2 with an one-run single.
Ignoffo broke the stat sheet to give the Nighthawks a 19-2 lead in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded and two out, he crushed a 416-foot grand slam to center and pushed his total to nine RBIs on the night.
“Today, (I was) doing the same thing I’ve always been doing: getting good pitches to hit and driving the ball,” Ignoffo said. "Today my body didn’t feel the best but I managed to get through it.”
Ignoffo went on to pitch the eighth inning as the Nighthawks finished with an 11-run victory.
