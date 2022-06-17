KEENE, NH. — The Vermont Mountaineers suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night while falling, 8-4, against the Keene Swamp Bats at Alumni Field in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
Vermont (8-1) came out of the dugout swinging in the top of the first inning, with No. 2 batter Kade Kretzschmar recording his first home run of the season. It was the third long bomb for the Mountaineers this year. An infield hit put Gerry Siracusa on the bases and he reached home on a passed ball by the catcher to make the score 2-0. A double by Adam Retzbach in the third inning allowed Kretzschmar to score another run before the Mountaineers went scoreless the next two innings.
Swamp Bat standout Tony Santa Maria started the bottom half of the third inning off with a sharply hit ball toward the shortstop. He ran out the infield single to reach first base.
Garrett Rice walked up to the plate with the bases loaded and was hit by a pitch, allowing Santa Maria to score. Teammate Paxton Tomaini drove the ball hard to right field for single that drove in two runs to tie the game.
The Mountaineers pitched six arms and attempted to get out of tight counts. But the balanced effort was not enough to push past Keene’s potent bats.
Santa Maria (2-for-3), Carter Mathison (2-for-4), Dan Covino and Jackson Ross scored two runs apiece in the victory and teammate Garrett Rice went 2-for-3 with one run scored. Winning pitcher Riley Skeen allowed one hit, issued two balls and recorded four strikeouts over two-plus innings.
Retzbach and Kretzschmar both went 2-for-4 in the loss. Vermont’s Tom Ruscitti, Tyler Cox and Stephen DiTomaso added single hits during the game, which lasted 3 hours and 37 minutes.
Vermont pitcher Jake Simon suffered the loss after two-plus innings of work on the mound. He gave up three runs — all earned — on three hits and a pair of walks. Jack Cone, Jackson Harrigan, Luke Carpenter, Zach Byron and James McDowell also pitched for the Mountaineers.
