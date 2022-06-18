MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers bounced back from their first setback of the season by cruising to a 7-0 win over the North Shore Navigators at Recreation Field during a New England Collegiate Baseball League cross-divisional matchup on Friday night.
Mountaineers pitcher Maxwell Parker started the game with a quick three-up, three-down inning and continued to shine throughout the game. He recorded another win after giving up one hit and recording eight strikeouts during six innings of work.
Vermont (9-1) followed up the Navigators' scoreless first frame with a single by Joan Sosa. Christian Pregent drove in Sosa with a sacrifice fly to left field.
After a quick third inning for Parker on the mound, Vermont pushed across three more runs in the bottom of the third. Evan Fox and Ben Williamson both came around to score on a line drive by Kade Kretzschmar, giving the home team a 4-0 lead. That's all Parker needed, as he retired nine of the next 11 batters he faced.
Vermont scored three more runs in the sixth, thanks to a one-out single by Stephen DiTomaso and a two-out hit from Gerry Siracusa.
Brendan McFall logged a pair of innings of relief, recording three strikeouts. Teammate Luke Carpenter also struck out three batters to close out the game.. Siracusa wound up going 3-for-5, while Fox, Sosa and Stephen DiTomaso were all 2-for-4 in the victory.
Vermont sits atop the Northern Division in front of the Keene Swamp Bats (6-3), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (5-4), Upper Valley Nighthawks (4-5) and Sanford Mainers (1-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.