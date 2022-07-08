KEENE, N.H — A strong start by Joseph Kosowsky and a four-run fifth inning guided the Vermont Mountaineers to 7-2 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats on Thursday night at Alumni Field in New England Collegiate Baseball League play.
The Mountaineers improve to 22-3, while Keene falls to 10-15. After three scoreless innings and a tight pitching matchup, Vermont finally pushed across the game’s first run in the fourth frame. Stephen DiTomaso reached base on an error by the shortstop before moving to second on a wild pitch. After a groundout for the second out, Jack Cone singled to right field and give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.
Kosowsky continued to stymie Keene by getting through the fourth inning on seven pitches and then Vermont’s bats came alive to build a 5-0 lead. Evan Fox reached base on a fielder’s choice to kick off the scoring outburst. He advanced to second on a wild pitch with one out. Tyler Cox showed off his patience at the plate by reaching base on a walk, chasing Keene starter Matthew Buchanan from the game. Adam Retzbach welcomed Garrett French to the game on the first pitch with a single to right field, driving in both runners. Retzbach was able to score before a big swing by Tom Josten. The Mountaineers standout belted a first-pitch homer to extend the lead to 5-0.
Kosowsky cruised through the fifth, with DiTomaso making a nice grab at third before a fly ball to center led to a quick inning. Kosowsky retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced through five innings.
Vermont continued to pressure the Swamp Bats with a one-out single by Fox in the sixth inning. The left fielder stole second and then scored on a ground ball to short by Cox to make it 6-0. Kosowsky induced a pair of quick outs in the seventh before giving way to Luke Carpenter, who got a fly-out to center to keep the Swamp Bats off the scoreboard.
The Mountaineers’ shutout bid was broken up in the eighth with a solo shot by Garrett Rice. After Carpenter got a pair of strikeouts, Keene’s Tyler McKenzie hit another home run to close the gap to 6-2.
Vermont added an insurance run in the ninth. Retzbach walked and advanced on an infield single by Anthony DeFabbia. Retzbach stole third and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.
Kosowsky earned the win for Vermont after going six-plus innings. He struck out four batters and allowed two hits and issued one walk. Buchanan suffered the loss for Keene after four-plus innings of work. He gave up two earned on four hits and a pair of walks. Brendan Pattermann closed out the game in his second appearance of the summer and struck out the side to hold on for the win.
Fox and Josten paced Vermont’s offense with two hits apiece. Josten blasted his third home run of the season and drove in three runs. Cox drove in a pair of runs. Gerry Siracusa went 1-for-4 in the victory and boasts a .378 batting average for the season. DiTomaso and newcomer Anthony DeFabbia also contributed hits for Vermont, which gained a game over Upper Valley in the North Division standings after the Nighthawks suffered a loss to Sanford.
Vermont (22-3) holds big leads over the Nighthawks (12-13), Sanford Mainers (11-14), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (10-14) and Keene Swamp Bats (10-15).
Sanford 4, Upper Valley 3
HARTFORD — Mainers pitcher Brady Afthim improved to 3-0 on the season after limiting the Nighthawks to zero hits over three innings Thursday.
Afthim issued one walk and struck out six batters. Patrick Williams (1-1) took the loss on the mound after one inning of work. He gave up two hits, issued not walks and recorded one strikeout.
Shortstop Quinn McDaniel belted a homer for the first hit of the game, giving the Mainers a 1-0 advantage. The Nighthawks scored a run in the third inning when first baseman William Sullivan drove in Ryan Ignoffo, knotting the score at 1-1.
McDaniel continued to dominate in the fifth inning to help push Sanford in front 3-1. He drove in Devan Bade and Joey Rezek with a single. The Nighthawks caught back up in the bottom of seventh with a two-run inning. Hits by Sullivan and Max Grant sparked the comeback attempt.
The Mainers rallied past Upper Valley on an RBI by David Bermudez late in the game. Afthim shut the door in the final inning to seal the deal. Pitcher Chris Lotito struck out five batters for the Nighthawks.
