SANFORD, Maine - The Vermont Mountaineers beat the Sanford Mainers for the third time this season Thursday, prevailing 2-1 at Goodall Park in a North Division New England Collegiate Baseball League battle.
The Mountaineers improve to 19-2 on the summer at the midway point of the regular-season schedule and maintain a 6.5-game lead over second-place Upper Valley. The Mainers fall to 9-11 on the year and sit 9.5 games behind the Mountaineers. Vermont swept the Mainers during a June 11 doubleheader at Goodall Park. The rivals will play three more times, all at Montpelier Recreation Field.
Vermont jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Tom Josten, the second batter of the game, belted a 2-0 pitch 392 feet to right field for his second home run of the summer. The blast was 103 mph off the bat.
Vermont starting pitcher Anthony DeFabbia came out strong, retiring the first eight hitters he faced. He had four straight strikeouts before allowing a two-out single in the third. He induced a groundout to end the inning.
After the first-inning home run by Josten, the game became a pitcher’s duel between DeFabbia and Sanford’s starter Sonny Fauci. The duo combined for 14 strikeouts through five innings, split evenly between the two. Fauci issued three walks, compared to zero by DeFabbia in that span.
Fauci ran into trouble in the sixth. A leadoff walk, an error and a single loaded the bases with no outs. With Josten, Tyler Cox and Ben Williamson on base, Jack Cone worked a seven-pitch, full-count walk to drive in Josten from third and leave the bases loaded again. Fauci escaped with no more damage with a strikeout, a flyout and a groundout.
The Mainers finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. DeFabbia issued his first walk, allowing a one-out free pass to Alex Knapp after a seven-pitch battle at the plate. Two batters later, Matthew Polk doubled to the left field corner and Knapp crossed home plate. That chased DeFabbia from the game and Vermont brought in Jack Metzger out of the bullpen. Metzger made quick work of the first batter he faced, recording a strikeout on three straight pitches to end the threat.
Metzger quickly got through the seventh inning after Vermont’s bats went silent in the top of the frame. He fired in 8 of 10 pitches for strikes to retire the Mainers.
The hosts threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning with back-to-back infield singles by Devan Bade and Joey Rezak to the right side to put a pair of runners on base. Metzger settled down, striking out the next two batters and inducing a groundout to keep his team's lead intact.
DeFabbia finished the game with seven strikeouts while allowing one run and one hit and issuing one walk over five-plus innings.
Metzger had a strong relief appearance to earn his fourth save. He pitched three-plus innings, striking out four and allowing two hits. Fauci took the loss for the Mainers after going six innings on the mound. He allowed one earned run on three hits while piling up eight strikeouts and issuing five walks.
