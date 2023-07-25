MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers won their third game in a row by picking up a 7-0 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats on Tuesday at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers improve to 24-12-1 on the season and built a 4.5-game lead over the idle Sanford Mainers in the North Division. It was the sixth game of the season-series between the Mountaineers and Swamp Bats (13-26), with Vermont holding a 4-2 edge over its rival.
After a dominant two innings from Vermont pitcher Max Parker and Keene counterpart Kyle Roch to start the game, Keene’s Evan Goforth recorded the first hit of the game in the third inning with a leadoff double. After a strikeout, the Swamp Bats loaded the bases by virtue of a walk and a single. Parker registered his second strikeout of the inning and then Vermont's defense helped keep things scoreless by recording the third out on a sharp line drive to first base.
The Mountaineers struck first in the third inning. Nathan Goranson laid a bunt down the third-base line and advanced to second on an overthrow. A bloop single to down the right-field line by Cameron Santerre drove in the first run of the game.
Parker continued his strong start, retiring the batters in order in the fourth and fifth innings. Vermont pushed across four runs in the bottom of the fifth to grab a 5-0 lead. Aaron Whitley singled to start the frame and newcomer Connor Bertsch singled, putting runners on the corners. A hard infield single by Santerre drove in Whitley to make it 2-0. Marshall Toole laid down a bunt single and Bertsch scored on an errant throw by the pitcher, stretching the lead to 3-0. Two more runs came across as an error by the first baseman, with Toole and Santerre crossing home.
Vermont reliever Brian Foley entered the game in the sixth inning and shut down the Swamp Bats. The Mountaineers extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth, as Whitley belted a two-run blast to make it 7-0.
Reliever Samuel Rosenfield was sharp at the start of the eighth inning, recording two quick outs. However, he ran into some trouble and left the game with the bases loaded as Christopher AuClair took over pitching duties. AuClair induced a fly ball to center with the first pitch he threw. He pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the win.
Parker finished the game going a season-high five innings, scattering two hits and issuing walk while striking out a season-high six batters. Foley pitched two scoreless innings in relief with a strikeout. Whitley and Santerre led the offense by each driving in a pair of runs.