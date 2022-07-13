Vermont Mountaineers president and GM Brian Gallagher has been around Recreation Field since Day 1 when the franchise kicked off in 2003.
The team is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style, racing out to the best start in the history of the league with a 24-4 record. With 16 games left in the regular season, Vermont is 10 victories away from setting a new mark as the winningest squad in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
Gallagher and first-year head coach Mitchell Holmes have clearly found the secret sauce to success. The Mountaineers lead the second-place Upper Valley Nighthawks by 10.5 games in the North Division standings and are poised to easily lock up one of six spots in the playoffs. But Gallagher and Holmes know that their hot streak can turn cold at any moment and they’re fixed on securing a first-round bye for the post-season.
Despite the blistering pace so far, Vermont has plenty of company near the top of the NECBL standings. The Newport Gulls (19-11) and Mystic Schooners (18-11) have been making waves in the Coastal Division, while the Bristol Blues (22-7) lead the West Division by eight games.
The Mountaineers went 27-15 during the regular season in 2006 and 2014, and the 2006 squad finished with a franchise-best 33-16 record after going all the way. Vermont also raised banners in 2007 and 2015.
A bid for the franchise’s fourth championship has relied more on balance than superstars, especially on the mound. Twenty-one pitchers have split time, including 18 who are still on the roster.
Brendan McFall (4-0) owns a 0.69 ERA after allowing eight hits during 13 innings. He’s recorded 13 strikeouts and issued five walks. Anthony DeFabbia is 3-0 with a 0.62 ERA following 14-plus innings of work. He’s notched 13 strikeouts, issued four walks and allowed seven hits. Luke Carpenter has been another strong force in the rotation, making eight appearances and throwing 13-plus innings. He boasts a 1.35 ERA after giving up five hits, striking out 17 batters and issuing eight walks.
Matthew Scibilio has a 1.74 ERA with 19 strikeouts. He’s surrendered four hits and issued 11 walks while playing in eight games. Zach Byron has a 2.07 ERA with eight strikeouts after making contributions in seven games. Maxwell Parker (3-0) boasts a 2.14 ERA and has pitched 21 innings. He’s piled up 20 strikeouts, issued nine walks and allowed 11 hits.
Mitchell Pascarella’s 2-0 record and 2.53 ERA are also impressive after eight appearances. He’s registered 14 strikeouts, issued five walks and given up eight hits. Carlos Torres (2.57 ERA) leads the team with 27 strikeouts after throwing 21 innings. Brendan Pattermann, Jack Pletter and Dillon Ryan have yet to give up a run during limited action on the mound.
Offensively, Gerry Siracusa (.344) was the picture of consistency during a 14-game hitting streak at the start of the season. He’s doubled five times to go along with a triple and a home run. The UMass Lowell star has scored 32 run while contributing 18 RBIs and recording a .407 on-base percentage. Siracusa (32 hits) could threaten the Mountaineers’ record for hits set by Bryce Kelley (54) in 2018.
Evan Fox (.298), Tyler Cox (.294) and Ben Williamson (.280) have all played in at least 20 games. Fox is the team leader with 31 runs scored and is already within striking distance of Austin Gauthier’s team record of 44 runs set in 2019. Fox has reached base on nine walks and recorded 12 stolen bases. Cox advanced to first 10 times on walks and crossed home 22 times while driving in 16 runs. Williamson’s 11 runs scored and 15 RBIs have also been huge.
Stephen DiTomaso (.274) showcased his power wit two doubles, two triple and two home runs. He has 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Matthew Venuto (.314) has been a key addition to the lineup, scoring eight runs and driving in seven during a dozen games. Tom Ruscitti and Tom Josten have each homered three times. Recent addition Mark Trotta is batting .389 with a double, a triple and a home run.
Here are a variety of questions for Gallagher as the Mountaineers prepare to play 11 games in 11 days:
TA: With such a strong start, how has this season been different than the others?
Gallagher: “It’s been a fun ride and everybody keeps stepping up. Guys leave and we get new guys in, but the momentum just keeps going. So it doesn’t seem to matter who we put in the lineup, which is fun to see. Even in our losses, we’ve been in every single game: one-run losses or two-run losses.”
TA: In terms of guys leaving, how has the turnover this year been compared to other years in the past?
Gallagher: “This year it seems about the same. We’ve lost about 10 guys since the season started, which is about on average. Some guys with innings limits, some guys with injuries, some guys that just decided to go and they didn’t feel like they were cutting it.”
TA: From the team you saw at the start of the season, does it seem like the main core of guys have stayed that you would have predicted?
Gallagher: “Yeah, most of them have stayed and I think they all want to stay. A lot of them are under their coaches’ direction from back home: They watch online, they see the innings and they say, ‘OK, it’s time to shut down.’ They have to protect their guys as they go into the next season and I get that. I don’t like it, but I get it. It’s the nature of the beast now. It never used to be that way back in 2007 or some of that era. And then in 2010 it started really kicking in where guys were on limits and guys were leaving early. But it is what it is and it’s the same thing happening everywhere.”
TA: For you, thinking back to the three championship seasons, does this feel familiar where you could see the writing on the wall a little bit?
Gallagher: “It feels very familiar in some ways. The guys are fully invested and they want to win. They keep asking what the league record is for wins and I’m trying not to tell them what it is because I don’t want to jinx anything. But they can look it up. It’s pretty clear and we’re getting close to it, so it’s definitely doable. I think they want to get it and they want to have that to hang their hat on. I don’t care as much about the league record — I care more about the final game of the season. So hopefully that resonates too.”
TA: In the back of your mind, is there any thought like, ‘Hey, we don’t waste all our wins now. We want to save our best for last.’”
Gallagher: “It’s funny. I guess you want to think that way. But at the same time these guys are going out and, no matter who (Holmes) puts in the lineup, they continue to do well. Winning sometimes breeds a lot of confidence. And it also is a little intimidating for other teams that keep looking at that record. Talking to other GMs, they said their teams on the bus sometimes are talking about us on the way up for three hours. (Ocean State) came up from Rhode Island and they had themselves beat before they got here. They had a doubleheader against us and already in their minds they were like, ‘This team is really good.’ So that sometimes helps too and it puts a little pressure on the other teams.”
TA: With Mitch, what would you say about the collaboration process with the two of you guys?
Gallagher: “He’s been great about getting guys to fill in when we lose guys. He’s got a lot of good contacts and he’s been talking to Charlie Barbieri, our manager from last year. And the two of them go through a process. I get some input as well, but I’m happy to take guys that they recommend. Because so far, so good.”
TA: You’ve only had one rainout and not so many injuries. Does it seem like the season has gone as well as you could script it?
Gallagher: “We’ve been very lucky with rainouts: none on the road and one at home. So it’s been very lucky there. It’s kind of been going around us a lot. We get rain in the forecast and we’ve been pretty fortunate.”
TA: What would you say about the transition to the wooden bats with players like Gerry or some of these other guys?
Gallagher: “They definitely seem to be adjusting pretty well with it. Gerry played a couple years ago with Sanford as a pitcher. So he made the transition from pitching to hitting, which is incredible. And then to see him hitting this well, he’s become the team leader in many ways.”
TA: Within the clubhouse, does the chatter seem a little different from other seasons?
Gallagher: “It definitely seems like they’re into every pitch. Some years it’s been quiet here with some guys in the bullpen. But they’re all invested and they all go out at the end of the inning and cheer each other on. Sometimes they get a little too excited and Mitch has to get them back and tell them, ‘Hey, that’s enough. We’ve crossed that line and you have to stop.’ But I’d rather see that than have them be dead in the dugout. The enthusiasm has been there.”
TA: With the new playoff format, can you describe the change and how it’s going to work out?
Gallagher: “There’s three divisions now, so the division winners will get in automatically. And then it will be the three best teams after that. It sounds like there’s going to be one-game playoffs with those lower seeds, so actually the lowest-seed division winner plays a one-game-and-out. So that’s why it’s so important to get one of those top two seeds in playoffs in order to get a two-out-of-three (series) in each round, as opposed to a one-and-out possibility where you face somebody’s best pitcher.”
TA: With the crowd support, are you getting stopped on the street a lot to talk about the team?
Gallagher: “Everybody is buzzing about it. Everywhere you go, people are like, ‘What a good team this year.’ So they’ve at least heard about the record, they know the team is doing well and the crowds have been incredible this year. When school was going on, it was kind of like it normally is. But then all of a sudden, when the momentum started getting going, it was one of those things where people were reading the stories, they’re hearing about the record and they’re coming down to see what’s going on. I talked to somebody who was here for the first time from Barre who said they used to come to a lot of games and they just kept hearing about it and had to come down.”
TA: You’ve got a couple Colby guys on the roster. What do you think about some of the Division III players, because sometimes they don’t get the credit they deserve?
Gallagher: “Our two guys from Colby have both done a great job this year. Matt Scibilio was a returner from last year and he’s come in during some big, crucial situations early in the season and done incredibly well. The (D-III) pitchers have done well here. The hitters usually are overmatched because they’re not used to seeing what the D-I guys see. But the Division III pitchers have done very well over the years.”
TA: Is it a bit of a double-edged sword because you’re doing so well but other teams are also champing at the bit to beat you?
Gallagher: “We have a target on our back and there are teams right now that are coming in and they want to throw their No. 1 guy at us and beat us. I guess it’s good in the long run, though. Because if you keep facing good pitching, you’re going to be getting better. So it might do us a favor. And hopefully we keep getting those wins too.”
TA: It’s your 20th NECBL season. How important is it to be in a position the last week or two of the season where you’re not putting position guys on the mound and really stretching everything?
Gallagher: “We’ve been lucky not to have to do that once this year. We’ve been fortunate and we’ve loaded up on 20 pitchers. And even with guys leaving and coming, we’ve been replacing them as fast as we lose them. I think having a record like we do makes it a more attractive place to come too.”
TA: Are there a couple pitchers who you’re really looking at who could be go-to guys for the playoffs?
Gallagher: “I think so, although we’ve lost a couple of really good pitchers. (Joseph Kosowski) was shut down by his coach, which is a kick in the butt, and we’ve lost two other guys. So we’ve have some hits on the pitching staff based on innings limits. But we knew that we were going to have that happen, so we’ve got other guys coming in. You hope that they can step up because it’s pretty tough shoes to fill, for sure.”
TA: It’s a tough balance with experimenting with lineups and giving guys looks vs. trying to win the games. Are there a few guys who are really solidified starters?
Gallagher: “I think Mitch has got guys that he’s going to go to in big games. It’s not always going to work. But whatever buttons he pushes seems to work. And those other guys want to prove themselves when they get their chance, so that seems to not be a problem. Whoever he’s putting in the lineup seems to be rising to the level. And I hate to second-guess anything, because right now there’s nothing to second-guess.”
TA: With about three weeks left in the regular season, are people thinking about a magic number or what it might take to get that first-round bye?
Gallagher: “It think it’s typically 28 wins is what they say where you should be able get a pretty high seed. I would love to see us get to 34 wins in the season just to get that league record, which is 33 right now by the Gulls in 2008. It would be cool to see that happen, just because these guys want it so badly. And I think if they can get that, it’s like, ‘OK, that’s another feather in the cap.’ And we can move on to the next challenge, which is hopefully putting up another year on the banner.”
TA: The years that you’ve won it, were you surprised or did you see the potential?
Gallagher: “In 2005 we were runners-up and we saw the potential when we brought nine guys back: Curt Smith and many of those guys that were really good players. And then in 2006 we were first place from Day 1 all the way to the finals and that was a pretty expected one. And then in 2007 we were a lower seed — No. 4 — and we got hot at the right time and won it. And then in 2015 we were second or third and we just got hot at the end. Joe Brown pressed a couple magic buttons and we had another one. This team, talent-wise, is probably right up there with the 2006 team in my opinion.”
TA: With the home-crowd energy that you’ve seen so far, how big would it be to host not just one but maybe two series for the playoffs?
Gallagher: “It would be great if we can not travel as much, although these guys have been incredible on the road and it doesn’t seem to matter. But just having the home fans see it would be fun, because we’ve won it once at home and the other two times were on the road. We’ll take it anywhere we can get it, but it’s always nice to win at home.”
