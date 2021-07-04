KEENE, N.H. – The Vermont Mountaineers have been no strangers to close games this season and battled through two nail-biters Saturday and Sunday while recording a weekend split
Coach Charlier Barbieri's squad outlasted the Keene Swamp Bats, 11-8, before suffering a 1-0 loss to the North Adams SteepleCats.
Vermont 11, Keene 8
The Mountaineers did not wait long to score in NECBL action. In the second inning, Matt Oldham doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a two-out single by Jack Frank.
The Swamp Bats responded by taking the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Troy Schreffler led off with his second home run of the season. Jared Payne homered to right center to give Keene a 2-1 lead.
Keene tacked on another run in the third inning on a fielding error. Noah Martinez singled with one out and came around to score on a fielding miscue to extend the lead to 3-1.
The scoring was halted until the sixth inning, when the Mountaineers’ offense exploded for four runs. The highlight of the inning came off the bat of Jeff Holtz. His first home run of the season drove in three runs. The Mountaineers added another run on a Keene fielding error, which allowed Keagan Calero to score from second base. Vermont led 5-3 after six innings.
The Swamp Bats knotted the score at 5 in the bottom of the seventh. Daniel DeGeorgio blasted his fourth home run of the season by sending a shot over the left field-fence to drive in David Bryant, who reached base on a walk.
Oldham led off the bottom of the eighth inning with his fifth home run of the season. The next batter was Holtz, who connected for his second home run of the game to give the Mountaineers the 7-5 lead.
The Swamp Bats responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and a runner on first, Zach Bushling got a hold of a fastball and hit his third home run of the season to tie the score at 7.
The Mountaineers loaded the bases in the 10th inning for Frank, who singled to drive in Adam Retzbach and Oldham. Vermont added two additional runs on bases-loaded walks. Vermont notched its first win against Keene in five attempts this season.
Cole Roland earned the win in relief for the Mountaineers. Kaleb Corbett picked up the loss.
North Adams 1, Vermont 0
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 1-0 loss to the North Adams SteepleCats in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Sunday night at Joe Wolfe Field.
Both teams relied on terrific outings by their starting pitchers. Alex Bryant started the game for the Mountaineers and pitched five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, issued four walks and struck out four batters.
Landon Willeman started for the SteepleCats and he also pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and recorded four strikeouts.
Mason Hull blasted a fastball over the left-field fence in the seventh inning to give his team all the offense it needed. It was Hull’s first home run of the season.
Kaleb Sophy pitched four scoreless innings for the SteepleCats to earn the victory. He gave up two hits, issued zero walks and struck out three batters. Vermont pitcher Parker Scott took the loss.
The SteepleCats improve to 10-8-2, while the Mountaineers fall to 11-11. Vermont will host the North Shore Navigators at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montpelier Recreation Field.
