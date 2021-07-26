Seven members of the Vermont Mountaineers connected for at least one hit Monday, extending their team’s winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Winnipesaukee Musrats.
Vermont was all business in the first inning, building a 3-0 advantage. The hosts added three more runs in the third frame before extending their lead to 7-0 in the fifth. Winnipesaukee attempted to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh, closing the gap to 7-2. The Mountaineers responded with one run in the bottom of the frame before limiting the Muskrats to a single run at the end. Vermont outhit Winnipesaukee and did not commit any errors.
Leadoff batter Tommy Courtney went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Recreation Field.
His University of Pennsylvania teammate, Craig Larsen, was 2-for-4, recorded one RBI and scored a run.
Evan Giordano and Curtis Robison were threats at the bottom of the order. Giordano wound up going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Robison was 1-for-4 with two RBI.
New arrival Kade Kretzschmar batted cleanup and went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Mountaineers slugger Matt Oldham scored one run. Adam Retzbach was 2-for-5 with two RBI, while Vermont teammate Griffin Amone went 1-for-4. Keagan Calero reached base twice on walks and scored two runs. Larsen, Retzbach and Giordano all had doubles.
Winning pitcher Alex Bryant allowed five hits over six innings.
He struck out seven batters and issued four walks. William Paoli pitched the seventh inning for Vermont. He gave up four hits and three earned runs. Ryan Steckline recorded his second straight save after throwing the final two innings. He racked up five strikeouts, did not issue any walks and held the Muskrats to zero hits.
Brian Gaffney and losing pitcher Anthony Hattrup both pitched three innings for the Muskrats. Bryan Pazulski finished up on the mound for Winnipesaukee (11-24). His team will host the Upper Valley Nighthawks at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. Vermont (20-17) will travel to play North Adams at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
