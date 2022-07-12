MONTPELIER - Another early lead was just what the doctor ordered for the Vermont Mountaineers during Monday's 7-1 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats.
A three-run first inning was only the beginning of the offensive outburst for the Mountaineers in New England Collegiate Baseball League action. Vermont followed up the three-run first inning with another two runs in the second to make it a 5-0 game.
Starting pitcher Christopher Kahler recorded four strikeouts and gave up no runs over three innings. When Kahler ran into trouble, Brendan Patterman was there to calm things down. Coming in with the bases loaded, Patterman induced two pop-ups and a groundout to keep Keene off the scoreboard.
Keene was unable to score any runs until the eighth inning. Carter Mathison drove in the lone run for Keene, with Lucas Costello crossing home plate.
Vermont tallied up two more runs in the fourth inning. A new face in the lineup for Vermont, Cameron Gill, was a big part of the victory. Gill had a double and triple and was great on the defensive end behind the plate. The catcher also scored twice and recorded one RBI while making his debut in the Green Mountain State.
Jack Cone went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored in the victory. Teammate Tom Ruscitti went 1-for-1 with one run scored and reached base twice on walks. Vermont's Stephen DiTomasowas was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Cox and Tom Josten both scored and had one RBI, while fellow Mountaineer Mark Trotta also drove in a run.
Vermont's Brendan Patterman was earned the win on the mound. He gave up one hit, registered three strikeouts and allowed no runs over three innings. Keene’s Zachary Davidson took the loss after going four innings. He gave up six earned runs and four hits while issuing four walks.
The Mountaineers (24-4) will host the Mystic Schooners (17-11) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Vermont leads the second-place Upper Valley Nighthawks (14-15) by 10.5 games in the North Division standings. They are followed by the Sanford Mainers (13-15), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (12-16) and Keene Swamp Bats (10-18).
