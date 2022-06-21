LACONIA, N.H. — The Vermont Mountaineers collected their third straight victory in commanding fashion while breezing past the Winnipesaukee Muskrats, 12-2, in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at the Robbie Mills Sports Complex
The Mountaineers improved to 11-1 and padded their lead in the Northern Division standings. Vermont is enjoying its hottest start in franchise history after building a big early-season advantage over the Keene Swamp Bats (6-5), Winnipesaukee (5-6), Upper Valley Nighthawks (5-6) and Sanford Mainers (3-9).
Vermont’s offense was paced by Stephen DiTomaso, who recorded his first home run of the summer and finished with three hits. Connor Hujsak and Matthew Venuto (two runs scored) each had two hits in the winning effort.
Teammate Gerry Siracusa had one hit and drove in two runs. Siracusa has recorded at least one hit in all 11 games he’s played since joining the team. Tyler Cox (two RBIs) was another key offensive contributor.
Christopher Kahler picked up his second win of the summer after going six innings on the mound. He struck out four batters and gave up two runs on five hits. Vermont’s Jake Simon and James McDowell combined for three innings of scoreless relief. McDowell struck out two batters in two innings of work to close out the game.
Kyle Roche suffered the loss for the Muskrats. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a pair of walks. He struck out four batters in four-plus innings.
Vermont wasted little time by scoring three runs in the first inning. Ben WIlliamson led off the game with a single before Venuto reached on a one-out base hit. WIlliamson scored on the next play when Cox singled, moving Venuto to third. Hujsak made it 2-0 with a single of his one, driving in Venuto while Cox raced over to third. Cox scored to make it 3-0 when DiTomaso reached base on an error, extending his on-base streak to six games.
The Muskrats cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the first inning when Patrick Roche hit a two-run homer. Kahler ran into a bit of trouble, but he escaped the jam by inducing a groundout to strand a pair of runners.
Tom Ruscitti led off the second with a double before moving to third on a Williamson groundout. Siracusa pushed across the fourth run with a RBI groundout.
Kahler settled down during the next three innings, striking out the last batter of the second frame before a pair of double plays ended the third and fourth innings. Vermont added four more runs in the fifth. Siracusa belted his first home run of the season to lead off the frame, making it 5-1. A pair of two-out singles by DiTomaso and Christian Pregent kept Vermont hot, while Jack Cone scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-1.
Vermont extended its lead in the sixth inning, as Siracusa scored on a double by Venuto. A groundout allowed Venuto to cross home for a 10-1 advantage. The Mountaineers added another run in the top of the seventh before the Muskrats responded with another solo homer in the bottom half of the inning. DiTomaso capped the scoring with a home run in the ninth.
