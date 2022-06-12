Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.