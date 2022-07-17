LACONIA, NH. - The Vermont Mountaineers stayed perfect against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats this year with a 9-5 victory on Saturday night in New England Collegiate Baseball League contest.
Vermont (25-6) snapped a two-game losing streak after recovering from an early deficit. The Muskrats started things off with a 3-0 lead, as a solo home by Brendan Concannon got things started before Winnipesaukee scored two more runs.
Vermont finally found some offense in the fourth inning. Evan Fox singled, stole second base was driven in by Tom Josten to make it a 3-1 game.
The Mountaineeres scored two runs in the fifth inning, tying the game at 3. A solo shot from Adam Retzbach in the sixth inning gave Vermont its first lead of the night.
Vermont’s small lead was quickly erased in the bottom of the sixth when Winnipesaukee tied the game again. Despite seeing its lead slip, Vermont exploded for four runs in the seventh.
The Muskrats attempted to rally in the seventh but could only plate one run. The Mountaineers scored one more run in the eighth to cap the scoring.
Vermont’s Anthony DeFabbia settled down after giving up three runs in the first and shut down the offense for the Muskrats. DeFabbia went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and a strikeout. Jackson Harrigan got the win for Vermont, going one-plus innings and allowing two runs on two hits.
Brendan McFall earned the save and came up big with timely pitching out of the bullpen. McFall went two-plus innings, allowing one hit and no runs while recording three strikeouts.
Jackson Walsh took the loss after four-plus innings of work. He gave up six runs on six hits and had three strikeouts.
