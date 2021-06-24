SANFORD, MAINE – The Vermont Mountaineers pulled off a ninth-inning comeback against the Sanford Mainers on Thursday, earning a 4-3 victory in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Goodall Park.
The Mainers pulled ahead in the third inning after a double from Ubaldo Lopez and a single from Evan Sleight. With Cam Ridley batting, Lopez scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 advantage.
The Mainers scratched across another run in the fourth inning on a one-run single by Sleight. With the bases loaded, Josh O’Neill was able to get Jonathan Barditch to ground out. Vermont’s Keagan Calero made a nice play on a glove flip to second base.
The Mountaineers responded in the fifth inning. Vincent Cimini led off with a single and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Adam Retzbach hit a single to right field, driving in Cimini to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Sanford did not wait long to match what Vermont did in the top of the inning. Freddy Rojas Jr. doubled to right field a Pierce Gallo followed with a double of his own to drive in Rojas Jr. The hit by Gallo extended the lead to 3-1.
The Mountaineers bats came to life in the ninth inning. With one out in the inning, Cimini walked. With two outs, Matt Oldham reached base on a fielding error. The defensive miscue allowed Cimini to score from second. The next batter was Parker Landwehr. With two strikes, Landwehr launched a ball over the left center field fence to give the Mountaineers a 4-3 lead.
Pitcher Jared Gadd entered the game in the eighth inning and stayed on to close out the ninth. Gadd also earned his first win of the season. The Mountaineers improve to 9-6, while the Mainers fall to 3-9.
