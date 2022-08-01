The Vermont Mountaineers were rewarded for their record-setting season by earning the top seed for the upcoming New England Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.
The North Division winners will carry a 32-12 record into the postseason after tying the NECBL mark for most victories in the regular season. Vermont clinched first place in the division with more than 10 games remaining and will host Game 1 of a best-of-three semifinal series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Mountaineers clinched the top seed by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Bristol Blues (32-12).
Vermont enjoyed a scorching start to the summer and had the best record in the league for virtually the entire season. The Mountaineers were the last undefeated team at 8-0 earlier in the season and rattled off a season-high nine straight victories between June 17-26 after losing their first game. Coach Mitchell Holmes’ squad slowed down toward the end of the season, going 4-6 in its last 10 games. Vermont’s last trip to the championship series was in 2015 when the Montpelier-based team won it all.
Vermont has been dominant this summer on offense and defense. The Mountaineers ranked second in the NECBL with 283 runs and was third in team batting average, ending the season at .260. Their offense was led by Gerry Siracusa, who batted a team high .330 with 18 RBIs. Vermont also ranked near the top in pitching, posting the second-best ERA at 3.29 with the fourth-most strikeouts with 408. Their entire staff was consistent, as 14 different pitchers posted a sub-4.00 ERA. Reliever Brendan McFall posted an impressive 1.14 ERA over 23-plus innings of work.
The No. 2 Bristol Blues won the West Division with ease, finishing over 10 games ahead of second-place Danbury. The Blues were steady all season, winning long stretches of games regularly. Their longest winning streak came when they won nine in a row in mid-June. Bristol enters the postseason on a high note, winners of three straight and taking home seven of their last ten games. The Blues have never made the Championship Series since joining the league in 2015.
Bristol led the league with a 3.17 team ERA and allowed 168 runs. The Blues walked the third-least batters while also owning the second-lowest home runs allowed total at 17. Starters Colin McVeigh and Jagger Duquette both posted sub-2.00 ERAs over more than 30 innings apiece. The Blues didn’t slack on offense either, ending with the fourth-most runs scored with 231 and the fourth-best team average at .247. Shortstop Chaz Myers led Bristol with a .377 average over 36 games.
The No. 3 Newport Gulls (30-14) edged Martha’s Vineyard to win the Coastal Division. The Gulls were consistent all season, staying over .500 in 43 of their 44 games. Newport ended the season with a three-game winning streak and was 7-3 in its last 10 contests. The Gulls had multiple extended winning streaks throughout the season, rattling off eight straight victories between June 26 and July 6. Newport’s last appearance in the championship series was in 2014 when it won the Fay Vincent Cup. The Gulls lead all teams with six championships.
The Gulls were led offensively by Colton Ledbetter and Slate Alford. Ledbetter ended the regular season with a .365 average, was tied for the league home run lead with 11. He led the NECBL with 47 RBIs. Alford was close behind in both categories, ending with a .346 batting average and 40 RBIs. Both players helped Newport lead the league in runs (291), batting average (.282) and homers (48). The Gulls held their own on the mound as well, pitching to a fifth-best 3.77 team ERA.
The No. 4 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (29-15) narrowly lost the Coastal Division race, ending just one game back of the Newport Gulls. After starting the season at 7-8, the Sharks won 22 of their final 29 games. In their last 10 games, Vineyard went 8-2.
The Sharks’ longest win streak this season was eight straight from July 13-20. Martha’s Vineyard’s last trip to the championship series was in 2019 when it was runner-up to the Keene Swamp Bats. Vineyard has never won a Fay Vincent Cup.
The Sharks were propelled by a stellar pitching staff and a potent offense. Martha’s Vineyard ranked fourth in the NECBL with a 3.69 ERA and third with a .221 opponent batting average. The Sharks also ranked second in team batting average at .274 and third in total runs scored with 256. Third baseman Michael Snyder led the NECBL with a .406 batting average. Pitchers Camron Hill and Alejandro Torres are two of the best relievers in the league, posting a 0.75 and 1.28 ERA, respectively.
The No. 5 Mystic Schooners (23-21) ended in third place in the Coastal Division. The Schooners hold the longest active streak in the postseason, appearing in the playoffs for their ninth straight season. Mystic slowed down at the end of the season, winning three of its final 10 games. The team’s hottest stretch of the season came between July 4-9 with six straight victories. Mystic last appeared in the championship series in 2016 when it won its lone title.
The Schooners have been led by their pitching. Mystic’s team ERA ranked seventh in the NECBL at 4.11. They ranked sixth in the league in total runs allowed with 208. Mystic’s staff was led by Jonathan Gonzalez and Matthew Nunan. Both pitchers started six games and posted sub-3.00 ERAs. Outfielder Kevin Ferrer was one of the most consistent players in the entire league. Ferrer ended the regular season with a .354 average and 27 RBIs.
The No. 6 Sanford Mainers (22-22) had their playoff hopes on the line during the final day of the season. Sanford downed Keene 4-2 to improve to .500 and lock up the third Wild Card spot. The Mainers started the season by winning just one of their first 10 games. However, they quickly turned things around and won 21 of their final 34 games. Sanford’s longest winning streak came right after its 1-9 start. The Mainers won five in a row from June 19-23. Sanford last made the championship series in 2016 when it lost to Mystic. The Mainers are two-time Fay Vincent Cup champions, captured their most recent crown in 2008.
Sanford shined on the mound, ranking third in the NECBL with a 3.67 team ERA. The Mainers also had a top-five opponent batting average of .222 and held opponents to the lowest slugging percentage of any team at .292. Brothers Brady and Bryce Afthim led Sanford’s pitching staff. Brady, a reliever, pitched to a 0.67 ERA in 26-plus innings. Bryce, the Mainers’ top starter, had a 1.00 ERA over 44-plus innings. Sanford struggled offensively, scoring the second-fewest runs all season with 198. The Mainers excelled on the base paths, however, ranking top-five in the league in total stolen bases. They were led on offense by Quinn McDaniel, who ended the regular season with a .308 average, eight homers and 30 RBIs.
