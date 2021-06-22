Mountaineers photo gallery Jun 22, 2021 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Vermont reliever Rojo Prarie fires to the plate during the fourth inning of the Mountaineers’ NECBL game against North Shore on Tuesday in Montpelier. The Mountaineers earned a 3-1 victory. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Vermont’s Anthony D’Onofrio dives back toward second base as North Shore’s Jonathan Luders fields the pickoff attempt during their NECBL game Tuesday. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Vermont’s Evan Giordano dives back toward first base as the throw to North Shore’s Logan Bravo gets away during their game Tuesday. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Vermont’s Vincenzo Castronovo watches the flight of his hit during the Mountaineers’ NECBL game against North Shore on Tuesday. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.