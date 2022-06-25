BRISTOL, Conn. - The Vermont Mountaineers won their seventh straight game as they topped the Bristol Blues 9-4 in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Muzzy Field.
The Mountaineers improve to 15-1 after wrapping up a three-game road trip. The Blues, who entered the contest as the second best team in the league, dropped their second straight game and now are 12-4 while still leading in the West Division.
Bristol threatened to score with a runner on second with two outs in the first inning. A weak line drive to left center nearly put the hosts ahead early, but Evan Fox came out of nowhere to make a sliding catch to keep things scoreless.
Vermont finally started to piece things together in the top of the third inning and grabbed a 4-0 lead. Tom Ruscitti singled to begin the frame before Christian Pregent doubled to the left-center gap to put both runners in scoring position. Keagan Calero singled to give Vermont a 1-0 lead and then stole second base with no outs. After the Blues recorded an out, Bristol starter Reed Mascolo committed a pair of balks to allow both runners to score.
Gerry Siracusa reached base on a throwing error by the third baseman before moving over to second base. He moved to third on a fly ball before scoring on a bloop single to center by Jack Cone.
Vermont’s starter Maxwell Parker settled in after the first frame, retiring the Blues in order quickly in the next two innings. He ran into some trouble into the fourth as runners were on the corners, thanks to a single by Griffin Arnone. A balk sent Arnone to second base before he advanced to third on a passed ball. Arnone scored on a sacrifice fly to right field to cut into Vermont’s lead.
Bristol was on its way to a quick fifth inning, with relief pitcher John Farley retiring the first two hitters. But the Mountaineers had other plans. A pair of two-out singles and a hit batter loaded the bases. Ruscitti drove a ball deep to center field, clearing the bases and giving Vermont a 7-1 lead.
The Blues responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Bristol started the frame with a walk and a pair of singles, including a one-run single by Chaz Myers to make it 7-2. Calvin McCall scored on a fielder’s choice by Arnone before a two-out single by Trevor Austin closed the gap to 7-4. The Mountaineers tacked on a run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk. Vermont added a run in the ninth inning, thanks to a one-run groundout by Stephen DiTomaso.
Trevor Anibel, James McDowell, and Zach Byron combined for four scoreless innings in relief to help Vermont hold on for the win. They combined for three strikeouts and gave upone hit in that span. Parker picked up his third win of the summer, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while issuing a pair of walks. He struck out two batters. Mascolo took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) in four innings of work with six strikeouts.
The Mountaineers offense was paced by Ruscitti, who had three hits and drove in three runs. Calero also had a pair of hits, scored twice, drove in a run and had three stolen bases. Cox also scored twice, while Siracusa extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
