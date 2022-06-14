Members of the Vermont Mountaineers may be stoic in high-pressure situations but they can't resist flashing a big smile after their 6-0 start to the season.
General Manager Brian Gallagher is experiencing an undeniable pinch-me moment entering Wednesday's home doubleheader against the Ocean State Waves. The Mountaineers have competed in the New England Collegiate Baseball League since 2003 and captured three championships, but nothing has rivaled the dreamy start to this season.
"I really like this team," Gallagher said. "They have proven not only that they have talent, but they seem to really be good character people - according to the coach and host families I’ve spoken to. There seems to be a good chemistry between the players and our coaching staff. And that goes a long way toward a successful season."
First-year manager Mitchell Holmes is joined in the dugout by pitching coach Matt Elliot and hitting coach Ural Forbes. Five Vermont players are hitting at a .360 clip or above, including three athletes with at least 21 at-bats. UMass Lowell outfielder Gerry Siracusa has gone 10-for-21 while making a seamless transition to the wooden-bat league. He boasts a .476 average with two doubles, four RBIs and six runs scored.
Third baseman Ben Williamson (11-for-26) recorded at least two hits in four games. He connected for three hits against Sanford, Winnipesaukee and Martha's Vineyard. The William and Mary standout has a .423 average with a triple, four runs scored and a league-leading eight RBIs. Williamson recently capped his NCAA season with a .296 batting average, 16 RBIs and 41 runs scored during 44 games.
The NECBL honored Williamson as the Player of the Week on Tuesday, while Siracusa and teammate Evan Fox were named to the Honor Roll. Fox (9-for-25) is a Stony Brook infielder who has provided a dependable presence at the plate for the Mountaineers during a time of the season that's often defined by question marks. Fox has a .360 average with a double, two RBIs and nine runs scored.
Stetson's Christian Pregent (3-for-8) and Fairfield's Venuto (4-for-11) have also showcased plenty of potential for Vermont. Pregent owns a .375 average with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Venuto has a .364 average with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Fifteen players have split time on the mound, with nine pitchers boasting a 0.00 ERA. Tufts standout Brendan McFall has a team-high two victories under his belt. Teammates Ryan Dillon, Maxwell Parker, Nick Durgin and Christopher Kahler also earned wins. Rounding out the early-season standouts in the rotation are Zach Byron, Jack Metzger, Jack Pletter, Luke Carpenter, Matthew Scibilio, Carlos Torres, Joseph Kosowsky, Mitchell Pascarella, Jake Simon and Jack Cone.
The pitching staff has recorded a combined 68 strikeouts while issuing 21 balls and allowing 27 hits and 10 runs. The team's strikeout leaders are Torres (11), Kahler (10), Kosowsky (six) and Pascarella (six). Parker, McFall, Metzger and Simon have five strikeouts apiece. Parker was selected to the NECBL's pitching Honor Roll after throwing a two-hitter during a 2-0 victory at Sanford. He issued one walk in the complete-game effort.
Vermont is the only team in the league with a perfect record entering a stretch of five games in four days. The Mountaineers lead the North Division in front of the Keene Swamp Bats (4-1), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (3-3), Upper Valley Nighthawks (2-3) and Sanford Mainers (1-5).
The Coastal Division features the Newport Gulls (4-1), Martha's Vineyard Sharks (3-2), Ocean State Waves (3-3), Mystic Schooners (2-2) and North Shore Navigators (1-4). The Bristol Blue (4-2) and Danbury Westerners (4-2) sit atop the West Division and are trailed by the Valley Blue Sox (2-4) and North Adams SteepleCats (0-7).
"We are excited to get off to such a great start," Gallagher said. "Every win is important and playoff spots always come down to the last week."
First pitch for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader is slated for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.