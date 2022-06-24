DANBURY, Conn. - The Vermont Mountaineers won their sixth game in a row with a 17-6 victory over reigning New England Collegiate Baseball League champ Danbury at Roger’s Park.
Vermont improves to 14-1 and leads the Northern Division by 5.5 games, while the Westerner’s drop to 7-7.
Both teams went scoreless in the first inning before Vermont grabbed the lead in the second. Leadoff man Evan Fox singled before stealing second and moving to third on a groundout by Tyler Cox. Joan Sosa drove in Fox with a single to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 edge.
After Sosa was tagged out, Tom Ruscitti took his spot at first base Ruscitti moved to second on a Keagan Calero walk and scored on a Ben Williamson single. Calero scored on a double steal attempt to make it 3-0.
The Westerners responded with three runs in the bottom of the second inning to even the score. Harrison Feirberg and Nicholas Romano walked. Jake Hyde doubled to drive in Feirberg scored. Hyde and Romano scored on a ground-rule double by Joseph Skared.
The Mountaineers offense went right back to work in the top of the third and put up six runs. Connor Hujsak led off and was hit by a pitch before Matthew Venuto reached base on a walk.
Fox loaded the bases with a single before Cox reached on an error to make it 4-3. Sosa walked with the bases loaded, allowing Venuto to score. A few moments later Ruscitti doubled, driving in Fox and Cox to make it 7-3. Sosa scored on a Calero single and then Ruscitti scored on a fielder’s choice, extending the lead to 9-3.
Vermont pitcher Jackson Harrigan entered the game in the third inning for his second appearance of the season and shut down the hosts in order. Teammate Brendan McFall threw a pair of shutout innings and Vermont scored another run in the fifth for a 10-3 advantage.
Vermont’s relievers strung together five scoreless innings before the Westerners added three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Danbury scored all three runs with two outs, closing the gap to 10-6. Mountaineers pitcher James McDowell came in for two batters and struck out the last hitter of the inning with two runners in scoring position.
The Mountaineers offense wasn’t done yet, pushing across seven runs to blow the game wide open with an 11-run advantage.
McFall earned the win for Vermont for the fourth time this summer in relief. He recorded three strikeouts and issued one walk aver two innings. Julian Tonghini suffered the loss for Danbury. He gave up eight earned runs during two-plus innings of work.
Vermont’s offense was paced by Fox and Sosa, who each had a pair of hits. Hujsak extended his hitting streak to four games with three hits, including a double, while driving in two runs. He drove in a run for the fourth straight game.
Williamson had a season-high four RBIs. Ruscitti, Sosa and Calero drove in two runs apiece and every Vermont hitter scored at least one run.
Upper Valley 10, Keene 0
The Nighthawks defeated the SwampBats following another strong showing by slugger Ryan Ignoffo in New England Collegiate Baseball League action..
Ignoffo went 4-for-5 with three stolen bases. Teammate Luca Trigiani went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
“Everyone showed up today and did their jobs,” Trigiani said. “It was good: an all-around performance.”
Nighthawks pitchers did not allow an extra-base hit for the second consecutive game. They surrendered four hits and issued three walks while striking out 10. Matt McShane and Austin Wainer each pitched three scoreless innings.
“When I’m on the mound, same approach every time,” McShane said. “I just go out there and I compete - trying to throw as many strikes as possible. The goal is to put up zeroes. I happen to have been doing that well.”
The Nighthawks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on three hits, three steals (two by Ignoffo), a walk and an error. Trigiani had a key two-out, two-run single to drive in a run.
The Nighthawks extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning. Johnny Decker hit a one-run single and Tyler Sorrentino followed with a one-run double. The Nighthawks extended the lead to 10-0 in the seventh inning, scoring four runs before Keene recorded an out. Decker added a sacrifice fly for a double-digit lead.
“Guys have been working really hard,” Upper Valley manager Justin Devoid said. “We’re finally hitting better baseballs in the zone. We were swinging at a lot of first pitches and they weren’t our pitches. We got (our pitches) today and I’m really proud of how they turned it around from yesterday.”
Trey Nordmann pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. His fastball topped out at 97.9 mph.
