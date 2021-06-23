MONTPELIER — Charlie Barbieri puts in long days, operates on short sleep and can go a mile a minute when he needs to.
The second-year Vermont Mountaineeers manager also knows how to take a deep breath, step back and see the big picture.
In summer baseball, taking that long view is a must.
Barbieri freely admits that he doesn’t obsess over the early-season standings for the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Even with Vermont (8-5) near the top of the Northern Division, he’s not distracted by the perpetual shuffling and flip-flopping in the standings. And he won’t be for quite some time.
An old-school work ethic combined with youthful exuberance makes Barbieri a perfect fit for his job at Recreation Field, where Vermont will host the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Things will get easier for the bench boss in a few weeks when his wife Leonarda and young sons Cole and Dylan arrive in the Green Mountain State. He started the season by making the 5-hour trek to his home in New York four times after games and then returning to Vermont the next day. During the 2019 season he completed the same back-and-forth commute twice as much, so this time around he’s feeling a little more bright eyed and bushy tailed.
Barbieri is a 2001 graduate of Adelphi University, where he played baseball for two years. He’s coached 24 athletes who were later signed or drafted by MLB teams, including first-round selections Paul Blackburn, Dominic Smith and Delvin Perez. Barbieri is set to begin his eighth season at the helm of SUNY-Maritime, which recorded four straight 20-victory seasons from 2016-19. Last spring the Privateers went 12-12 while playing an abbreviated schedule that included five cancelled games.
The Vermont manager took a quick break to answer a handful of questions Wednesday as his team prepares for its fourth week of NECBL action:
TA: You had a 3-7 start in 2019 and later in the season you won 10 in a row. You had a 9-4 win over Keene to get into the playoffs, but did it feel like kind of a crazy finish for you?
Barbieri: “It was one of those years where I’ve never seen anything like it. There were six teams in our division. And literally five out of the six were all within a game-and-a-half, two games of each other for most of the season — especially the second half. So every game — the last 20 games of the years — was competitive. And there was a little bit of pressure to win because everybody is fighting to get into the playoffs. As soon as the game is over, you’re checking the scores from that night to see who won, who lost. So it made it really fun and it kept everyday competitive. It was such a great way for us (to rebound) after that tough start. Once we got rolling, we were just tough to play against.”
TA: And at first you were doing that commute to and from Brooklyn. Did it feel like after a month you were finally able to get into some sort of relaxed rhythm?
Barbieri: “I think so. And also, like anything else, it just takes time to bond as a team and get to know each other. For me, did it make it easier? 100%. But the bottom line was just that baseball is a marathon and not a sprint. You see it in the College World Series this year with a couple teams. North Carolina State was not good this year in the beginning and Virginia wasn’t good. And they got hot at the right time. And that’s what happened to us last season: We just got rolling and got hot at the right time.”
TA: Did it feel like getting back to normal with your college team this past season?
Barbieri: “It was great to get back on the field, but there were so many challenges — just with different protocols and paperwork every week. It made it tough. I was so grateful to be back on the field. But at the same time, I just can’t wait for everything to get back to normal — which it seems like it is now. Even a couple months ago — I was so grateful to be on the field, but it was still like jumping through hoops every day between practicing and playing. But the guys are resilient, they responded really well and we had a pretty good year. And the great thing about coming up here is now we’re just playing baseball. It feels like it’s been a really long time since we’ve done that.”
TA: Looking back at that 2019 season, are there one or two lessons you may have learned the hard way, and you’re wiser from them now?
Barbieri: “I wouldn’t say it was learning anything the hard way: It was just baseball. Coming up every day and playing — I think it was different for the guys. And for everybody, including myself, that atmosphere, those road trips every day — that’s all an adjustment. You’re playing in front anywhere from 800 to 1,000 fans a night. You’re on the road and sometimes you’re sleeping at different hours of the night, depending on what time you get in. It’s a minor league lifestyle — I think that was the biggest adjustment. Because we’re all used to playing on the weekend. So we have the week to rest up and get everybody right, and then you go to battle on the weekend. But with the NECBL, it’s a minor league mentality and format. You’re playing 42 games in two months. And you’ve got to find a way to get it done and keep guys fresh. And keep guys mentally and physically invested. That’s the challenge. But our guys responded really well. We had gamers, and I think that’s what separated us from a lot of other teams. Other teams just couldn’t wait to go home. And our guys were champing at the bit to get on the field and play and compete. We might not have had the big-time Power 5 School guys. But we had those hard-nosed, run-through-a-wall type players. And those guys win for you.”
TA: The Ivy League guys on your roster missed two full college seasons. And after all the guys missed a year of summer ball, was it pretty noticeable that they’re still adjusting to the wooden bat and everything?
Barbieri: “Some of the Ivy League guys have been some of our better players, so they’ve made the adjustment really well. They’ve continued to train, so we were lucky. Some of the Ivy League guys actually were able to play some non-conference games, so they were able to at least get some semblance of baseball. The other ones were training since they knew their season was going to get cancelled. So is the game competition different? For sure. But they’ve done a seamless job of coming in and they’ve haven’t missed a beat.”
TA: To be 8-5 at this point instead of 3-7, have there been a couple pleasant surprises that you can think of?
Barbieri: “I’m one of those guys where I don’t look at the standings now. I’ll probably start looking at them in the middle of July. Two years ago was a great example. Right now, it matters. But we want to be playing our best baseball a month from now. We were going to go through an 11-day stretch of 11 games in a row before we had a rainout the other day. The biggest thing is: Just keep putting in the work every day and go out there and play and compete. If you put in the work, the wins are going to come. There’s nothing we’re trying to do any different now. It’s nice to give yourself some room for error with the wins, but everything is the same.”
TA: In terms of the personnel, have there been extra challenges getting the roster assembled and getting the guys all on the same page this season?
Barbieri: “The roster challenge was finding out who was coming and who wasn’t based on the guidelines this year that called for vaccinations. And the players had to be vaccinated, so that was one of the bigger challenges. Not everybody wanted to do it, so we had to shuffle some things around. We lost five or six pretty prominent players, based on them not wanting to get the vaccination. So that was definitely a challenge. But we’re really happy with the guys we have here now and we think they’re going to be pretty good for us.”
TA: For NECBL standards, five returning guys is pretty substantial. What would you say about that?
Barbieri: “That’s been huge. They’ve been able to be our leaders in a sense and guide the guys that haven’t been through this before. They’ve been vocal in their own way. Maybe not a cheerleader, but they’ve been able to keep everyone in the right frame of mind and answer questions. They give some guidance on what to expect for the guys that haven’t experienced this before. So that’s been huge to have those guys with the experience and just to be a shoulder to lean on for all the new guys. And for me as a coach, it’s nice because they can be another voice in the room.”
TA: What would you say about having six of your 13 games decided by one run? Is it sort of like a chess match on a baseball diamond?
Barbieri: “Yeah, and it’s good for the guys. We know that we could have won a bunch of those games that we lost. And on the flip side, we probably could have lost some that we won. It shows our guys that we’re going to compete at any point. We’ve been down a bunch of runs and come back and won. We’ve been up a bunch of runs and then end up losing. But those one-run games usually end up deciding where you fall in the standings because they’re a lot more common than the blowouts. I love where we’re at. The guys will be battle-tested come playoff time because they’ve been in all these close games. And they’re confident: There’s no panic when we’re in those games. They’re just playing baseball. And they’re really good.”
TA: Do you mind saying a quick thing about the offense? You’ve got three guys hitting over .300 right now with Tommy Courtney, Keagan Calero and Casey Mayes.
Barbieri: “It’s a challenge offensively because we’re trying to constantly get guys in and out, especially at this point in the season. So for some guys it’s a little tougher to get into a rhythm. We’re flipping guys in and out. We could have one lineup one night, and the next day it’s a totally different lineup. So that’s definitely challenging. But there’s some guys like Evan Giordano and Jeff Holtz, who I couldn’t even tell you what their batting averages are. But they’ve been barreling balls constantly that are right at guys, or guys are making diving plays. There are balls that are just going foul and you’re like, ‘Oh man, those guys just can’t buy a hit.’ So it’s kind of deceptive with some of the numbers. We have guys that are definitely much better hitters than their batting averages are showing. But obviously the wood bat is a challenge. But it’s also that we haven’t gotten all the breaks offensively. We’ve had some times where the other team has made some ridiculous plays. So the numbers aren’t exactly as accurate as they could be. But that’s baseball. We’ll hit some baseballs and they’ll start to fall in with broken-bat bloopers and it all evens itself out. I love where our offense is at. The biggest thing right is trying to get everybody as many at-bats as we can. So that when we get later in the season and into playoffs, we have a bunch of guys that are experienced and are ready to compete.”
TA: Are there a couple guys who have really made a strong case to start at certain positions defensively?
Barbieri: “We definitely have our guys that have been excelling. But I learned two years ago that the odds are that my roster is not going to be the same at the end of July as it is now — between injuries and guys having to go home for different reasons. So that’s an important part of why we’re trying to get everybody involved. Although on the surface we think we know who our best nine in our lineup should be on paper, that can very easily change within the next week or two.”
TA: For you to be coaching dozens of guys who are working with their own college coaches, are there some issues that pop up with either pitch counts or conflicting coaching philosophies?
Barbieri: “We let guys be their own individuals. And we’re constantly communicating with the players about where they’re comfortable, what they want to work on. And if there’s ever an issue where we feel like we’d like to make a change mechanically, we’ll contact their college coach and say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this? Here’s what we’re seeing.’ Communication is key, especially in summer ball. Because you have guys coming from all over the country that don’t know each other, and there has to be a trust factor built in. To do that, communication is everything. Everything has been great and I love where we’re at right now.”
TA: With the pitching rotation, some years there’s a clear ace — or one closer who’s just lights-out every game. Does it feel like that this year, or is it more by committee?
Barbieri: “With our starters, we don’t necessarily have an ace, per se. We have five guys that compete really well, and I think that’s important. But the great thing about our pitching staff is everybody competes within the strike zone. And when you have 15 guys that are able to do that, it makes things so much easier for the coaches and the players and our defense. That’s huge. We’ve had some standouts. But our pitching staff in general has been outstanding, so there’s not necessarily one superstar there.”
TA: Since you’re not driving to New York as much, can you describe an average day for you right now?
Barbieri: “I’m up at 6 a.m. and I go to the gym. After the gym, I come home real quick. I jump in the shower and then jump over to the field and go to camp. Then after camp, we do some work with our players who want to get some swings in the cage. And then maybe a quick lunch break, and then about an hour or two later we come back for more hitting. And then usually we’re either on the road or we’re getting ready to set up the field for a home game. So it’s constant and it’s non-stop. It’s pretty much a 6 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. night. Or if we’re on the road, a 1 a.m. night. But that’s the life of a baseball coach. I love it and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.”
TA: Have you guys sat around and discussed incremental goals or long-term goals? Or is it more unspoken?
Barbieri: “We just want to go out there every day and give our best effort. We feel like, if we do that, the chips will fall into place. And we know the talent we have on this roster. So if we just go out there and compete, we’re going to be OK. The biggest thing is giving ourself the best chance to win night in and night out.”
TA: I’m sure all the fans and the Little League players and the kids from camp are pumped to see you back here. Does it feel pretty good?
Barbieri: “The support has been awesome and the community has been great. And the fans make a difference. If we’re playing at a place where there’s not a lot of fans, there’s just not a lot of energy. And players feed off that. So any energy we can get from our home fans is absolutely huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.