MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers salvaged a split during Saturday's doubleheader with the Sanford Mainers at Recreation Field.
Sanford rallied to win the first game, 9-7. The Mountaineers earned a 3-2 walk-off victory in the seventh inning to prevail in Game 2.
The teams resumed a suspended game to kick things off, with Vermont enjoying a 6-2 lead at the start. The Mountaineers fell behind 10 days earlier when the Mainers scored two runs in the first inning, thanks to an early double by Cal Hewett. Freddy Rojas Jr. doubled to drive in Hewett from third. After a single by Dayne Leonard, the Mainers executed a double steal and Rojas scored from third.
The Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the inning with one run. Matt Oldham took advantage of the bases-loaded opportunity by hitting a sacrifice fly, which allowed Tommy Courtney to score from third.
Vermont recorded five runs in the third inning following 11 at-bats.. The big hit of the inning came off the bat of Connor Bertsch, who singled to score two runs. The Mountaineers relied on back-to-back one-run singles from Curtis Robison and Oldham to pull ahead 6-2.
The game was suspended Iin the fifth inning because of a light malfunction. When the action resumed Saturday, Rojas Jr. singled to drive in Jonathan Barditch. Rojan scored on a single by Mitchell Moralez, closing the gap to 6-4.
The Mountaineers added one run in the seventh on a double by Courtney. Sanford struck for five runs after sending nine batters to the plate in the eighth inning. Moralez ripped a three-run double in the right-centerfield gap.
In Game 2, the pitching from both teams was on full display. Josh O’Neill started the game for the Mountaineers and pitched five innings without giving up an earned run. The only blemish came in the second inning when the Mainers scored two runs on a fielding error by the Mountaineers.
In the bottom of the third inning, Craig Larsen connected for a one-run single to drive in Casey Mayes, who reached base on a dropped third strike. The Mountaineers tied the game in the fifth inning when Larsen grounded out to plate Keagan Calero.
The score was tied at 2 until the bottom of the seventh when Larsen came to the plate with Mayes at second after a two-out double. Mayes advanced to third on a Larsen single and then scampered home to score the winning run as the Mainers committed a fielding error.
The All-Star game will take place Sunday in Newport, R.I., with festivities starting at 3 p.m. with the Home Run Derby. The Mountaineers will host the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Monday.
