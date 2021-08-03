MONTPELIER — The No. 4 seed Vermont Mountaineers saw their season come to an end on Tuesday, falling 3-2 to the No. 5 North Shore Navigators in the first round of the New England Collegiate Baseball League playoffs at Recreation Field.
Vermont’s Alex Bryant and North Shore’s Austin Amaral dueled on the mound for much of the opening innings of the game.
Vermont had its best chance to score early on with a pair of hits in the first inning, but couldn’t capitalize. The Mountaineers’ Curtis Robison had a triple in the third inning, but also couldn’t score.
North Shore was kept out of the hit column until the third inning, but was the first team to strike, scoring a run in the top of the fifth. After a leadoff groundout, North Shore’s Jonathan Luders singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and eventually advanced to third on a flyout. Luders came into score after a dropped third strike with Joseph Lumuscio at the plate. Bryant struck out the next batter to avoid further damage.
Ryan Steckline came on to pitch for Vermont in the sixth inning and retired the first three batters he saw.
Bryant allowed just two hits and struck out five.
Amaral kept going, but Vermont’s Matt Oldham took him deep to right field to lead off the bottom of the sixth and tie the game 1-1. The ball came 95 miles per hour off the bat and went 372 feet.
The homer was his 10th of the year, breaking the previous Mountaineers single-season record set by Rob Kelly and Kyle Brault.
The Navigators switched pitchers in the seventh with Zach Chappell coming on and striking out a batter. After two hitless innings from Steckline, Vermont also made a change on the hill, going to Cole Roland.
Lomuscio pushed North Shore ahead again in the top of the eighth, hitting a home run, the team’s first hit since the fifth inning.
With James Sashin in to pitch for the Navigators, the Mountaineers tied the game on a double from Robison in the bottom of the eighth to score Craig Larsen. Vermont had a pair of runners in the scoring position after the double, but couldn’t go ahead.
Lomuscio came up with another big hit in the top of the ninth, singling with the bases loaded for the go-ahead run. Another runner tried to score, but was thrown out at the plate.
Evan Giordano advanced to third in the bottom of the ninth, but North Shore’s Justin Butera closed the door.
Robison led the Mountaineers with three hits, while Oldham and Giordano had two apiece.
Vermont finishes the season with a 21-21 record.
CORRECTION
A story in the Times Argus Tuesday sports section incorrectly reported the date of the next Vermont Mountaineers baseball game. The Mountaineers next came was Tuesday, not Sunday, as the story reported.
