MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers improved to 8-0 with Wednesday's doubleheader sweep over the Ocean State Waves in NECBL action.
The Montpelier-based NECBL squad earned a 7-0 victory in Game 1 before prevailing, 4-3, in the nightcap.
Ben Williamson contributed one RBI and scored a run during the opener. The early-season standout improved his batting average to .407. Teammates Matthew Venuto and Stephen DiTomaso each recorded two RBIs to help the Mountaineers set the tone for the doubleheader.
Vermont relied on three pitchers to earn the shutout. Nick Durgan started on the mound and went three-plus innings. He did not allow any hits or any runs. Brendan McFall earned the win after one-plus inning of work. He gave up one hit and allowed zero runs. Joe Cinnella took the loss for Ocean State.
The Mountaineers needed extra innings to prevail in Game 2. Ocean State struck first with a run in the second inning and kept its lead intact until Vermont rallied with two runs in the fifth inning.
Vermont scored one more run in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead, but Ocean State wasn't finished. An error in the seventh inning allowed the Waves to score two more runs and tie the game, forcing extra innings after Vermont couldn’t score in the bottom of the seventh.
Vermont loaded the bases up in the bottom of the ninth and sent Kade Kretzschmar to the plate. A ground ball to third on a 2-2 count forced a play at the plate and Vermont scored a run to prevail.
Pitcher Mitchell Pascarella earned the victory and recorded the three biggest outs of the game. Kretzschmar drove in three runs in the victory.
Vermont will travel to play the Keene Swampbats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.