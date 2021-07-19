NEWPORT, R.I. – Five Vermont Mountaineers led the Northern Division to a 6-2 victory over their Southern Division rivals during Sunday's New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game at Cardines Field.
A trio of Vermont pitchers did not allow a single run. Enzo Stefanoni gave up one hit and struck out one batter during the fourth inning. Alex Bryant gave up one hit in the sixth inning, while fellow Mountaineer Cole Roland struck out one batter and retired the other two during a perfect ninth inning.
Vermont's Keagan Calero played shortstop, while Matt Oldham was catcher. Playing in front of scouts from every Major League Baseball franchise, the cream of the NECBL crop gave the capacity crowd a highly entertaining performance.
Upper Valley’s infielder Max Viera was named the 2021 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after driving home the North’s second run of the contest in the top of the second. He wound up with three hits, two RBI and three stolen bases.
Calvin Hewett gave the Northern Division an early lead with a single. The North pulled ahead 3-0 following a one-run base hit by Thomas Joseph. The South cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Nick Hassan drove the South’s first run home by grounding into a double play that allowed Addison Kopack to cross home plate.
Viera tallied his second RBI in the fourth inning by connecting for his third single, driving in Andrew Walker for a 4-1 advantage. A single by Logan Bravo and a double from Mitchell Moralez gave the Northern squad a 6-1 lead in the sixth inning. The Southern Division attempted a comeback in the seventh, as Brendan Cumming singled to bring home the final run of the contest.
Starting pitcher Ryan Ramsey struck out three of the five batters he faced during the loss. He was one of two South pitchers to do so alongside Nicholas Payero. All but one pitcher for the North recorded at least one strikeout. Michael Bacica and Reese Sharp both struck out two batters in the victory.
The game featured 60 of the NECBL's top athletes from across all 13 teams. There were more than 40 scouts representing all 30 Major League Baseball organizations at the venue.
Luke Franzoni won the Home Run Derby. He defeated Ryan Marra in the final round by connecting for 11 home runs. Franzoni belted 26 homers during both rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.