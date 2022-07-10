HARTFORD - The Vermont Mountaineers regained a double-digit lead in the North Division with a 14-0 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Saturday night in New England Collegiate Baseball league action at the Maxfield Sports Complex.
Coach Mitchell Holmes' team improves to 23-4 and holds a 10-game in the division. The Nighthawks fall to 13-14. It was the fifth game of the Governor’s Cup Series, with Vermont building a 3-2 lead over its in-state rival.
Vermont struck first by scoring twice in the first inning. Evan Fox started the game with a leadoff walk. He stole second and third, while Tom Josten reached base after being hit with a pitch. A routine grounder hit by Tyler Cox to third could have resulted in an out, but the ball was dropped at second base and Fox scored. Josten came around to cross home when Tom Ruscitti reached base on an error by the shortstop.
Upper Valley attempted to answer in the bottom of the first, as Tyler Sorrentino led off the frame with a single. However, Vermont starter Anthony DeFabbia worked out of the inning by retiring the next three batters.
Vermont put more pressure on the Nighthawks in the second frame. Stephen DiTomaso hit an infield single toward the shortstop before stealing second. Christian Pregent and Santino Rosso both walked to load the bases with no outs. A sacrifice fly to center field droe in DiTomaso and gave the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.
The Mountaineers tacked on a fourth run in the third after Mark Trotta lined a single to center field. He advanced all the way to third after DiTomaso reached on an infield single, with an errant throw allowing Trotta to gain the extra base. Pregent grounded out to third, but it was enough to drive in Trotta.
DeFabbia settled down in the third inning after allowing a leadoff base runner in the first two innings. He struck out the first two hitters before a pop-up to third retired the side in order.
Vermont scored for the sixth straight inning - dating back to its previous game - by pushing across four runs in the fourth. Fox beat out an infield single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Josten took a swing at a 1-2 pitch and lined it to left field, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Gerry Siracusa went to the opposite field for a singled, beating a diving attempt by the Nighthawks second basemen. Fox scored on the hit and Josten moved all the way to third. Josten crossed home on a fielder’s choice by Cox to make it 6-0 Vermont. The Mountaineers loaded the bases with one out after back-to-back singles by Ruscitti and Trotta. DiTomaso made it 7-0 with a single to right center. A sacrifice fly extended the lead to 8-0.
DeFabbia only allowed a pair of walks over the next two innings. Vermont added a pair of runs in the sixth and one in the seventh for a commanding 11-0 lead. The Mountaineers made it 14-0 with three runs in the ninth. The big blow came with Trotta’s two-out single that drove in Cox and Ruscitti.
DeFabbia picked up his third win during his longest outing of the summer. He went six innings, striking out six batters and giving up one ht. Jake Simon, Brendan McFall and Matthew Scibillio pitched shutout innings of relief. They allowed just a combined one hit, issued one walk and had totla four strikeouts after facing 11 batters. Scibillio struck out the side to end the game.
Trotta had another monster day at the plate with two runs scored and four hits, including a triple. Cox drove in a season-high four runs, while DiTomaso knocked in two runs.
The Mountaineers will begin a stretch of 13 games in 14 days when they face North Division rival Keene on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.