NORTH ADAMS, Mass — The Vermont Mountaineers (17-1) earned their ninth straight victory Sunday by holding off the North Adams SteepleCats, 5-4.
Both teams scored two runs in the second inning to keep things interesting. Vermont’s Tom Ruscitti recorded the only RBI on the night as both teams found a variety of ways to score.
Pitcher Jake Simon earned the win after recording one strikeout and allowing three hits over three innings of work. Kaleb Sophy took the loss.
Adam Retzbach belted a double for Vermont, scored one run and also reached base on a walk. Retzbach was also impressive behind the plate for the Mountaineers.
Tyler Cox went 3-for-4 and scored two runs in the victory. Teammate Jack Cone went 2-for-4 and scored one run, while Ben Williamson went 2-for-5 in the victory. Evan Fox and Keagan Calero also had hits for the Mountaineers.
Vermont 8, Keene 5
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers earned another statement victory Saturday night to continue its hottest start in franchise history.
Vermont’s offense exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning, thanks to a pair of two-run home runs in the North Division clash against the Swampbats in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
Keene jumped out to a 1-0 lead with some two-out action. Dan Covino walked and scored on a double to center field by Jackson Ross. Keene starter Zachary Davidson came out with a strong outing through the first four innings. He hit one batter, didn’t allow a hit and struck out four batters in that span.
Vermont’s offense exploded in the bottom of the fifth after a leadoff walk put Calero on first base. Retzbach sent the first pitch he saw over the left-center field fence, putting the Mountaineers up 2-1. Stephen DiTomaso hit a slow roller down the first-base line and reached safely after the ball bounced off the base. Newcomer Tom Josten sent an 0-2 pitch deep over the right-field wall, extending Vermont’s lead to 4-1.
Joan Sosa and Gerry Siracusa added singles before the first out was recorded. Fox then singled through the right side to drive in Sosa. Retzbach came up again, driving in a pair of runs with a double to deep right center for a 7-1 advantage.
Keene added a run in the sixth before Fox answered with a bases-loaded single to left field, making it 8-2 after six innings. Keene added a run in the seventh and then made things tight with a two-out double by Ross in the ninth.
Pitcher Anthony DeFabbia picked up his first win of the summer in his first game for Vermont after going two-plus innings. He had a pair of strikeouts and gave up four hits after facing 14 batters. Teammate Matthew Scibilio pitched the final two innings, striking out four straight batters in the eighth and the start of the ninth. He allowed two runs on two hits and issued a pair of walks.
Davidson took the loss for Keene, giving up four runs in four innings while finishing with four strikeouts. He was unable to record an out in the fifth when Vermont’s offense woke up in a big way.
Vermont’s offense was led by Retzbach, who had two extra-base hits and drove in four runs. Siracusa extended his hitting streak to 14 games with two hits, while Fox had a pair of singles and knocked in two runs.
Vermont 9, Bristol 4
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Mountaineers denied the Blues during Friday’s New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Muzzy Field.
Bristol threatened to score with a runner on second with two outs in the first inning. A weak line drive to left center nearly put the hosts ahead early, but Fox came out of nowhere to make a sliding catch to keep things scoreless.
Vermont finally started to piece things together in the top of the third inning and grabbed a 4-0 lead. Ruscitti singled to begin the frame before Christian Pregent doubled to the left-center gap to put both runners in scoring position. Calero singled to give Vermont a 1-0 lead and then stole second base with no outs. After the Blues recorded an out, Bristol starter Reed Mascolo committed a pair of balks to allow both runners to score.
Siracusa reached base on a throwing error by the third baseman before moving over to second base. He moved to third on a fly ball before scoring on a bloop single to center by Cone.
Vermont’s starter Maxwell Parker settled in after the first frame, retiring the Blues in order quickly in the next two innings. He ran into some trouble into the fourth as runners were on the corners, thanks to a single by Griffin Arnone. A balk sent Arnone to second base before he advanced to third on a passed ball. Arnone scored on a sacrifice fly to right field to cut into Vermont’s lead.
Bristol was on its way to a quick fifth inning, with relief pitcher John Farley retiring the first two hitters. But the Mountaineers had other plans. A pair of two-out singles and a hit batter loaded the bases. Ruscitti drove a ball deep to center field, clearing the bases and giving Vermont a 7-1 lead.
The Blues responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Bristol started the frame with a walk and a pair of singles, including a one-run single by Chaz Myers to make it 7-2. Calvin McCall scored on a fielder’s choice by Arnone before a two-out single by Trevor Austin closed the gap to 7-4. The Mountaineers tacked on a run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk. Vermont added a run in the ninth inning, thanks to a one-run groundout by Stephen DiTomaso.
Trevor Anibel, James McDowell, and Zach Byron combined for four scoreless innings in relief to help Vermont hold on for the win. They combined for three strikeouts and gave up one hit in that span. Parker picked up his third win of the summer, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while issuing a pair of walks. He struck out two batters. Mascolo took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) in four innings of work with six strikeouts.
The Mountaineers offense was paced by Ruscitti, who had three hits and drove in three runs. Calero also had a pair of hits, scored twice, drove in a run and had three stolen bases. Cox also scored twice, while Siracusa extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
