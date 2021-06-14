The Vermont Mountaineers carry plenty of momentum into a big week following a handful of dynamite individual performances.
Relief pitcher junior Cole Roland was named New England Collegiate Baseball League Pitcher of the week Monday. He appeared in three games out of the bullpen, going 1-0 with a save. He has recorded 11 strikeouts this season during four games. He issued two walks and allowed three hits over six innings.
He was stellar in five innings of work, allowing zero earned runs on two hits while striking out 10 batter. He earned the save during a 10-7 comeback win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks on June 10. He struck out four while picking up a win at Keene against the Swamp Bats on Saturday night after two innings of relief work
Keagan Calero and Curtis Robison led the Mountaineers offensive against the Swamp Bats. Calero is on a seven-game hitting streak to start the year. He has 10 RBIs and hit grand slams in back-to-back games. He finished with two hits, two runs scored and six RBIs in Saturday's contest. Robison hit the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning
Keene jumped out to an early lead in the second and third innings. After two consecutive singles in the second inning, the Swamp Bats got on the board first. Brandon Taylor belted a three-run home run to left field.
The Swamp Bats scored two more an inning later. Noah Martinez ripped an one-run double to right field. A couple batters later, Tommy Joseph singled to center to drive in Martinez from second base. Keene led Vermont 5-0 after the first three innings.
In the fourth inning, Evan Giordano got the Mountaineers on the board with a one-run single down the third-base line. Giordano’s hit drove in Calero, who reached base with a single to kick off the inning.
Scoring was temporarily halted throughout the next two innings as both teams showcased impressive pitching. The Mountaineers took advantage of three errors and two walks to score three runs in the seventh inning. However, in the bottom of the inning, the Swamp Bats scored three runs of their own. The big hit came with two outs, as Michael Nyisztor singled to center to drive in Ethan Groff and Taylor. After two walks and a single, Calero blasted a grand slam in the eighth inning to knot the score at 8.
Roland entered the game in relief in the eighth to earn the victory. Erry Baldayac suffered the loss for Keene after one inning of work. The Mountaineers will travel to play the Upper Valley Nighthawks at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
