MONTPELIER – The North Shore Navigators survived a wild ride to earn a 7-6 victory over the Vermont Mountaineers on Saturday at Recreation Field.
The Navigators defeated the hosts for the sixth time in seven attempts this season. Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings of play. The Navigators scored one run on a fielder's choice by Jake Gustin, who drove in Jake McElroy during the third inning.
Vermont's Casey Mayes singled and stole second base in the bottom of the third. He scored on a double by Evan Giordano. Teammate Curtis Robison roped another one-run double, driving in Giordano. Robison crossed home after Griffin Arnone singled for a 3-1 lead.
The Navigators responded with another run in the fourth inning. Joe Lomuscio singled to lead off the frame and came around to score on a single by Cal Christofori.
The wheels came off in the fifth inning for Mountaineers defense. The Navigators sent 11 batters to the plate and five players scored. The big hit came off the bat of David Kale, who served up a two-run double to drive Logan Bravo and Lomuscio. Alex Lemery drove in the final run of the inning after drawing a walk with the bases loaded for a 7-3 cushion.
The Mountaineers produced one last jolt of offense in the eighth inning. Adam Retzbach launched a 2-0 pitch over the scoreboard in left field. The home run for Retzbach was his sixth of the year and trimmed the deficit to 7-4.
Vermont added another run in the ninth inning but eventually came up short. James Sashin picked up his second save of the season in relief for North Shore.
The Navigators improve to 19-18-2, while the Mountaineers fall to 21-20. The Mountaineers will host the North Adams SteepleCats at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
