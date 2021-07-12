MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers claimed their second straight victory by defeating Winnipesaukee, 4-1, in Sunday's New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
Vermont has won three of four games against the Muskrats this season. The Mountaineers pounced on the Muskrats in the first inning after Tommy Courtney laid down a leadoff bunt single. Courtney stole second base and scored on a groundout from Keagan Calero.
Curtis Robison began the fourth inning with a single before Adam Retzbach connected for a double. The next batter, Jack Frank, drove in Robison. Retzbach scored from third on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Craig Larsen for a 3-0 advantage.
Retzbach sent a sixth-inning pitch over the left-field fence for his third home run of the season, making it 4-0. The Muskrats (8-16) scored in the seventh inning when Cole Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Matt Overton.
Brendan O’Donnell picked up the save for the Mountaineers. Winning pitcher Parker Scott gave up two hits, issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts during the first three innings. Kyle Muller took the loss after allowing five hits, issuing one walk and striking out one batter during five innings.
Vermont 8, Keene 4
MONTPELIER – The Mountaineers pulled ahead early and held on late to defeat the Swamp Bats for the third time this season.
The Mountaineers got the scoring started in the first inning when Robison singled to center field with two outs. Robison’s hit drove in Calero and Matt Oldham. One batter later, Adam Retzbach tripled to left field to drive in Robison from second base for a 3-0 lead.
Keene's Michael Nyisztor led the third inning off with a single and scored on a base hit by Tommy Joseph. The Mountaineers responded with four hits in the fourth inning while sending seven batters to the plate. The highlight of the inning came off the bat of Calero, who roped a one-run double to center field to drive in Courtney. Vermont scored three runs in the inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Troy Schreffler tripled to right field in the fifth inning, scoring both Daniel DeGeorgio and Joseph. The Swamp Bats added another run in the fifth to trim the deficit to 6-4.
Vermont tacked on two more runs in the seventh and eighth innings on sacrifice flies from Calero and Jack Frank, extending the lead to 8-4. Cole Roland entered the game in the eighth inning and did not allow any hits. He recorded six strikeouts, gave up zero hits and issued two walks.
Ryan Steckline earned the win out of the bullpen. He gave up two hits, struck out three batters and issued zero walks. Losing pitcher Zachary Davidson scattered two hits over three innings. He issued two walks and notched three strikeouts.
