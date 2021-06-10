MONTPELIER — A late rally pushed the Vermont Mountaineers to a 10-7 win against the rival Upper Valley Nighthawks Thursday night at Recreation Field.
The Nighthawks led 7-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Vermont got a run back on a single from Zachary Stevens to score Jack Frank.
The Mountaineers scored four runs in the seventh without getting a hit and scored four more in the eighth to take the lead. Evan Giordano had the go-ahead RBI double for Vermont.
Cole Roland came on to get the save for the Mountaineers.
Both teams scored in the first inning. The Nighthawks’ Andrew Walker singled to start the game and Alan Roden reached on a fielder’s choice. Walker eventually came around to score and Roden scored on an error on a ball hit by Connor O’Brien.
Tommy Courtney scored in the bottom half for the Mountaineers after leading off the inning with a single, followed by a single from Keagan Calero.
The Upper Valley bats stayed hot in the top of the second with Luca Trigiani hitting a home run.
Vermont pulled starting pitcher Josh O’Neill, bringing in Aljo Sujak in the third and Trigiani drove in William Sullivan on a sacrifice fly.
The Nighthawks’ power was on display again in the fourth with a two-run homer from Ronald Evans to push UV’s lead to five.
Parker Scott came on to pitch for the Mountaineers in the fifth and Kyle Novak came around for another Nighthawks run on a wild pitch.
Cade Lommel started on the hill for UV and allowed one earned run with four strikeouts. Cameron Bye pitched two innings and allowed a single run.
Tyler Spitzbarth struggled to find the zone for Upper Valley, walking five, and Zane Kmietek allowed four runs, both getting 2/3 innings of work.
Brendan O’Donnell had the best stretch of work on the hill for the Mountaineers, throwing two shutout innings to earn the win in relief.
Upper Valley (4-1) hosts the North Shore Navigators on Saturday, while the Mountaineers (2-3) are on the road against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats on Friday.
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Sanford 5, Vermont 4
SANFORD, Maine — The Vermont Mountaineers dropped an extra-inning contest to the Sanford Mainers on Wednesday night at Goodall Park in New England Collegiate League action.
Sanford scored the winning run after loading the bases in the bottom of the 10th frame with no outs.
Vermont had a strong outing from Enzo Stefanoni, who went five-plus innings on the mound. He recorded six strikeouts, allowed two hits and issued two walks during his first start of the 2021 season.
Tommy Courtney had three hits for Vermont, while teammates Casey Mayes and Anthony D’Onofrio both had two hits and scored three runs. D’Onofrio reached base twice via walks.
The Mountaineers struck first in the third inning. Parker Landwehr was hit by a pitch to start the inning before advancing to third with one out. Mayes drove him in to put Vermont up 1-0. Mayes extended Vermont’s lead in the sixth by scoring on a wild pitch. The lead was short-lived, as the Mainers struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Vermont came back to tie things up in the eighth inning by scoring two runs. Mayes singled before scoring on a D’Onofrio double. D’Onofrio came around on a single by Vincenzo Castronovo. Neither team could push across a run in the ninth inning before Sanford won it in the 10th.
Jose Rodriguez picked up the win for the Mainers after one inning of relief. Rojo Prairie suffered the loss. D’Onofrio and Vincent Cimini each had a double for Vermont. Keagan Calero, Mayes and Jack Frank recorded stolen bases for the Mountaineers.. The Vermont pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts and four walks.
