Former Vermont Mountaineers hitting coach Mitchell Holmes will take over as the team’s 2022 manager following the departure of third-year coach Charlie Barbieri.
“We’re excited to have (Holmes) take over as our next manager,” Mountaineers GM Brian Gallagher posted on Twitter. “He did so much during his first season in 2021 and we’re looking forward to what he can do in 2022.”
Holmes was recently hired as Director of Player Development at Division I Wofford College in South Carolina. Holmes previously coached at the NCAA level for the MCLA Trailblazers. Before coaching, he played four years at SUNY Cobleskill.
“I am thrilled to be coming back to Montpelier next summer,” Holmes said. “I understand the opportunity and responsibility that the Vermont Mountaineers have in this community and am looking forward to making sure that it is a positive experience. I loved my time this past summer as the hitting coach but am excited to take over as the manager in 2022. Charlie Barbieri is truly one of the best people and coaches I have ever been around. I feel incredibly lucky that I was able to work under such a great manager this past season, which will help me as I prepare for the upcoming season.”
The organization was quick to thank Barbieri for his service in the Capital City during the past few seasons. Despite Covid-related challenges and restrictions this summer, Vermont finished fourth in the Northern Division of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The team wound up 21-21 after losing a win-or-go-home playoff game against the North Shore Navigators.
“Charlie has always been a class act and the players really enjoyed playing for him,” Gallagher posted on Twitter. “The shock of his announcement to me nearly two weeks ago is still being felt. Although he won’t be in town next summer, he has agreed to stay on and assist in the recruiting for the 2022 season. He was also a big advocate of (Holmes), who did a great job this past summer.”
Vermont will enter its 19th season in the NECBL next year. Former manager John Russo spent two stints with the team, serving as the top boss for a total of 10 years.
In 2019 Barbieri replaces 2018 Mountaineers coach Blake Nation, who took a full-time job at Division I Hofstra as an assistant. Chris Jones, Russo, Troy Mook, Joe Brown, Bob Morgan and Johnston Hobbs were also managers for Vermont.
