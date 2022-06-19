MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers locked up a 5-3 Northern Division win against the Upper Valley Nighthawks in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers improve to 10-1 overall and are10-0 at home this season. The Nighthawks drop to 4-6. It was the first game between the two instate rivals in the Governor's Cup Series.
Both offenses struggled against some tough pitching during the first three innings, as neither team scored a run. Vermont starter Carlos Torres struck out a pair of batters and was aided by catcher Adam Retzbach, who threw out a pair of base-runners to eliminate the threats. The Mountaineers finally broke through on Nighthawks starter Tommy Peltier in the fourth inning with a deep three-run homer by Connor Hujsak with two outs for a 3-0 advantage.
Upper Valley responded with a run when a triple by Jonathan Hogart to the warning track drove in Clay Stearns all the way from first base, closing the gap to 3-1.
Upper Valley tied the game after Ryan Ignoffo hit a solo homer to deep right in the seventh inning. A stolen base along with a couple of errors allowed Tyler Sorrentino to score, knotting the score at 3.
Vermont responded in the home half of the eighth, as Keagan Calero led off the inning with a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch and stealing third. Gerry Siracusa drove him home with a single to right before coming around to make it 5-3.
That was more than enough for Vermonter reliever Jack Metzger, who earned the win after coming in during the eighth inning. He went two innings on the mound, recording four strikeouts and allowing one run. Tyler Legere took the loss for Upper Valley. He threw one inning and allowed two earned runs and no strikeouts.
Vermont will travel to play the Winnipesaukee Muskrats on Monday.
