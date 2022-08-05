MONTPELIER - With heat lightning on the horizon Thursday night, Tom Ruscitti brought the thunder.
The Vermont Mountaineers slugger launched a grand slam in the eighth inning of his team's New England Collegiate Baseball League semifinal series, sparking an 8-4 victory over the Sanford Mainers. The Mountaineers (34-13) eliminated the Mainers (23-24) to lock up a spot in the best-of-3 championship series against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks (32-15).
"There's no better feeling than playing at home and especially winning at home in front of this crowd and the atmosphere they had tonight," Ruscitti said. "It was a great feeling to be able to move on to the next round."
Vermont left a pair of runners on base during each of the first four innings and wound up stranding 11 runners total, opening the door for a Mainers comeback. The Mountaineers also suffered a massive setback in the second inning when starting pitcher Brendan McFall was ejected after retiring the Mainers' first five batters. Sanford manager Nic Lops asked the umpires to check for a sticky substance on McFall's glove and the Vermont ace was thrown out a few minutes later.
"Their coach successfully said that our pitcher was using pine tar, which he was not," Vermont manager Mitchell Holmes said. "The umpires got together and they got the call wrong, as umpires do often. As a result, our player was ejected from the game. And then our bullpen had to fill in for more than we anticipated. So I am very frustrated with what transpired, but our guys responded well and were able to win a game."
Winning pitcher Jarrett Korson, a Division III athlete, showed Sanford's D-I stars how it's done during four-plus innings of relief work. Korson struck out four batters while allowing no earned runs before Luke Carpenter silenced the Mainers for the final out.
"I was going into it just ready to give our team whatever we needed," Korson said. "We were a little short on pitching. We had some quality arms, but we knew we were all going to have to chip in. And it just ended up being me that had the bulk of it tonight."
Christopher Kahler threw two-plus innings for Vermont during the collaborative effort. The teams traded runs back and forth after the unpredictable departure of McFall, but the Mountaineers were eventually able to recover psychologically and on the scoreboard.
"We weren't too thrilled with that (ejection) - that's a Bush League move by their manager," Korson said. "Our pitcher has never used any kind of sticky substance and nobody on our team does - so that was Bush League. I think he just poked the bear. And that's not something you want to do with the 'Neers."
Vermont was outhit 10-6 but made the most of its opportunities. Nic Notarangelo went 2-for-2 in the victory with two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Mark Trotta (1-for-2) reached base three times on walks and scored one run. Danville's Tyler Wells went 1-for-4 and scored a run for the short-handed Mountaineers.
"We've lost a couple guys due to injuries and innings limits," Korson said. "But the group of guys we still have here is so good: just the culture we've built. I think we could have anybody here and the culture would hold up. That's our biggest asset."
McFall retired the side on nine pitches in the top of the first inning. Calvin Hewett popped up to the first baseman, Quinn McDaniel flew out to left field and Aidan Kane flew out to the warning track in center field.
Tyler Cox reached base on a four-out walk by Mainers pitcher Zachary Rodgers to start the bottom of the first. Notarangelo only needed one pitch to line a one-run triple to left field. The Sanford outfielder made a diving play while attempting to snag the ball and came up empty-handed, allowing Cox to score with ease.
Santino Rosso advanced to first on a fielding error by the Mainers' second baseman, putting runners at the corners. Trotta struck out with a full count before Rosso recorded a stolen base. Matthew Venuto grounded into a fielders' choice at home and the Mainers catcher initially missed the tag after dropping the ball. Luckily for Sanford, Notarangelo failed to touch the plate during the scramble and was tagged out a few seconds later. The Mountaineers stranded two runners when Ruscitti flew out to center field.
Sanford's Jack Rainess grounded out to third on the first pitch of the second inning. A minute later David Bermudez was barely thrown out at first base after a weak grounder into the dirt just beyond home plate. With two outs, McFall was thrown out of the game after all three umpires inspected his glove for several minutes. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-handed pitcher put on his backpack and exited the stadium while accompanied by Vermont General Manager Brian Gallagher.
"I've never seen that before: I've never seen an umpire crew screw it up as much as they did," Holmes said. "Because I believe there was no pine tar in that glove. He does not use pine tar. There are pitchers who use pine tar - there's tons of that. He is not one of them. And for him - who's been an A-plus kid with an A-plus character - to have this opportunity taken away because of guys getting the call wrong really frustrates me. So I'm very frustrated with how the umpire and the opposing coach handled it."
Kahler took over pitching duties and surrendered a home run to right field byDevan Bade on his second pitch. Adam Dapkewicz went down swinging to end the inning.
Wells singled to shallow center at the start of the bottom of the second frame. Christian Pregent struck out looking and then Shane Lussier grounded out, with Wells advancing to second in the process. Cox followed with a one-run line drive to center field, giving his team a 2-1 advantage. Cox recorded a stolen base with a 2-1 count and then Notarangelo moved to first with a walk. Rosso grounded out on the next pitch, leaving two Mountaineers stranded for the second straight inning.
Alex Knapp struck out on three pitches at the beginning of the third inning. Notarangelo misjudged the flight of a line drive by Jayson Kramer and the ball drifted over the outfielder's glove for a double. A wild pitch with an 0-2 count gave Kramer the green light to trot over to third base. Kramer scored on another wild pitch a few seconds afterwards, knotting the score at 2 as Hewett advanced to first on a walk. Rosso backtracked from his shortstop position to catch a fly ball by McDaniel for the second out. Kahler struck out Kane to close out the inning.
Walks to Trotta and Venuto provided a promising start for Vermont in the bottom of the third. A Ruscitti strikeout brought Wells to the plate with one out. Wells watched in frustration as a breaking ball crossed the outside of the plate for a third strike. Pregent took a big cut with a 1-2 count and failed to make contact for the final out of the frame.
Rainess lined out to center in the top of the fourth and then Bermudez raced to second base when his grounder resulted in an infield error. Bermudez sped to third base on a groundout by Bade and scored on a single to center by Dapkewicz, giving Sanford a 3-2 lead. A groundout to third by Knapp helped Vermont keep the deficit at a single run.
Lussier singled up the first-base line a few pitches into the bottom of the fourth and moved to second on a walk to Cox. A grounder by Notarangelo almost resulted in a double play, but a throwing error to first sent the ball skipping into the Mountaineers bullpen. Lussier crossed home without trouble to tie things up at 3 and Trotta advanced to second base. With Rosso at the plate, Notarangelo served up a one-out steal to third base. Rosso grounded out a few pitches later and then the Mainers held a conference on the mound with Trotta at the plate.
Rodgers left the game in favor of Brady Afthim, who caught a break when two shots by Trotta wound up inches wide of the third-base line for fouls. Afthim kept the pressure on but walked Trotta with a full-count ball. One pitcher later Venuto sent a weak grounder to second base and a Mainers player misplayed the ball. Notarangelo scored for a 4-3 cushion and Trotta made his way to third on the error. A fly by by Ruscitti marked the third out of the inning.
Korson entered the game to pitch at the beginning of the fifth frame. Kramer flew out to shallow center on the first pitch he faced before Hewett ripped a triple to right field. McDaniel grounded into a fielder's choice and Hewett was caught in a rundown while his teammate moved to second base. Kane grounded toward shallow right with a full count and Rosso made a diving grab and throw for the third out.
The bottom of the fifth featured a leadoff walk to Wells, a pop fly by Cameron Gill and a strikeout by Lussier. Cox went down swinging and the Mountaineers left a runner stranded on base for the fifth straight inning.
Rainess faced an 0-2 count early in the sixth inning but patiently watched four pitches miss the mark to reach base on a walk. Rainess moved to second on a bloop single by Bermudez. Bade missed out on a few bunt attempts and retreated to the dugout on a third strike. Korson fanned Dapkewicz with a full count and then Rainess was thrown out while attempting to steal third base.
Notarangelo flew out to center in the bottom of the sixth and then Rosso watched his bat fly toward the home dugout after taking a big cut and missing the ball for a third strike. Trotta ran out an infield single before Venuto took a swing at the first pitch he saw and flew out to right-center field.
Korson opened the seventh inning by striking out Knapp and inducing a pop-up by Kramer. Hewett faced a 2-2 count and stayed alive with two foul balls before blasting a double to the gap in left-center field. McDaniel's fly ball to center helped Vermont keep its one-run lead intact.
Afthim struck out Ruscitti and Wells and then issued a walk to Gill in the bottom of the seventh. A Lussier strikeout prevented Vermont from adding any insurance runs.
Kane beat a throw from Rosso by a matter of inches to run out an infield single with no outs during the eighth ending. Rainess lined out to left field and then Bermudez popped up to Trotta at first base. Bade took a cut at the first pitch Korson threw to him and sent a dipping shot to shallow center. Ruscitti got a great jump on the ball and made a face-first diving catch for the third out.
A groundout by Cox, an infield single by Notarangelo and a pop fly by Rosso kept the bottom of the eighth moving quickly. Afthim walked Trotta and Venuto to load the bases for Ruscitti, who launched a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right-center for a grand slam. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound slugger jumped for joy when he saw the ball drift over the fence and was mobbed by his teammates after rounding the bases.
"That was great to get out on the field and know we had a five-run lead going into the top of the ninth, because they can swing it," Ruscitti said. "There are no easy innings with them."
A Wells strikeout set the stage for the top of the ninth. Korsen surrendered a leadoff single to Dapkewicz and then retired Knapp on a pop-up. Kramer followed with single to right field, putting runners at first and second. Hewett was staring at a 2-2 count when he watched the third strike sail across the bottom portion of the plate. McDaniel took advantage of a fielding error to drive in Dapkewicz, closing the gap to 8-4.
Closer Luke Carpenter threw a first-pitch strike to Kane to get ahead in the count. The Mainers batter took a big swing at a 3-2 pitch and missed out to end the game.
"(Sanford) had a couple really good pitchers out there, so we just had to scratch across whatever we could," Korson said. "And they managed to get out of jams, so you just have to tip your cap to them and keep going. And when we do, you see what happens: We end up with one of those in the eighth. It was a great job by Tom. ...I think Tom has been here the longest out of everybody. He's one of the few guys that's been here the whole year and he's really been keeping us together as a group. He's emerged as a leader on the team and I think it was just poetic that he was the one to put the game away."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.